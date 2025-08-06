SumUp Continues Its Global Commitment to the Environment in 2025 With Initiatives Across Europe, Latin America and Asia

Global Fintech Doubles Down on ESG Commitments to Build a More Sustainable and Inclusive Future

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / For the fourth consecutive year, global fintech, SumUp has reaffirmed its dedication to making a meaningful and lasting impact through its environmental initiatives.

Generation

Since 2022, SumUp has been working with American NGO, Generation, to offer free Java Full Stack courses to unemployed minority youth across LatAm, with over 80% of the graduates securing jobs in the tech industry

Guided by its mission to champion small business ownership globally and its "3Es" framework - focusing on Environment, Education and Entrepreneurship, SumUp continues committed to initiatives that empower thousands of people around the world. Learn more about SumUp's ESG efforts below:

Environmental Initiatives

Having already worked with Belgium-based NGO, River CleanUp , to remove 215 tons of plastic from the Citarum River since 2022, SumUp is pledging to remove a further 100 tons of plastic in 2025.

Together with Wilderness International, SumUp has helped protect 300,000 m2 of rainforest in Peru, preserving valuable habitats and biodiversity while offsetting 18,000 tons of CO2. SumUp is also supporting StoveTeam International to supply 3,000 families in Central America with safe, fuel-efficient cookstoves.

Education Initiatives

Since 2022, SumUp has been working with American NGO, Generation , to offer free Java Full Stack courses to unemployed minority youth across Brazil, Chile and Colombia, with over 80% of the graduates securing jobs in the tech industry.

In Brazil, SumUp is collaborating with Associação Comunitária MonteAzul , who provide 350 children each month in the MonteAzul favela with extracurricular activities, cultural projects and psychological care. Additionally, SumUp supported an initiative with Brazilian charity, CapacitaMe , to help 500 vulnerable individuals enter the labor market.

SumUp has worked with the Rusalya Association in Bulgaria to improve the quality of education for 50-70 socially disadvantaged children at the Dimitar Ekimov Boarding School of Arts and Crafts.

Entrepreneurship Initiatives

In partnership with DharmaLife, SumUp has made a positive impact on the lives of thousands of girls in rural India. Building on the success of the Lighting Up Young Minds program - a digital platform that delivers education to over 10,000 children each year - SumUp now also funds JAYA, an entrepreneurship-focused initiative.

SumUpco-founder, Marc-Alexander Christ comments: "As a global industry leader, we recognize the importance of empowering individuals worldwide to reach their full potential while championing environmental conservation efforts. In 2025 we've taken action to complete our first double materiality assessment and understand our carbon footprint in preparation for further ESG reporting, doubling down on our commitments to sustainability and social impact initiatives."

About SumUp

SumUp is a global financial technology company driven by the mission of empowering small businesses all over the world. Established in 2012, SumUp is the financial partner for more than 4 million entrepreneurs in over 35 markets worldwide.

In the United States, SumUp offers an ecosystem of affordable, easy-to-use financial products, such as point-of-sale and loyalty solutions, card readers, and invoicing.

For more information, please visit https://www.sumup.com/en-us/ .

SOURCE: SumUp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sumup-continues-its-global-commitment-to-the-environment-in-2025-wit-1056391