Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SumUp Continues Its Global Commitment to the Environment in 2025 With Initiatives Across Europe, Latin America and Asia

Global Fintech Doubles Down on ESG Commitments to Build a More Sustainable and Inclusive Future

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / For the fourth consecutive year, global fintech, SumUp has reaffirmed its dedication to making a meaningful and lasting impact through its environmental initiatives.

Generation

Generation
Since 2022, SumUp has been working with American NGO, Generation, to offer free Java Full Stack courses to unemployed minority youth across LatAm, with over 80% of the graduates securing jobs in the tech industry

Guided by its mission to champion small business ownership globally and its "3Es" framework - focusing on Environment, Education and Entrepreneurship, SumUp continues committed to initiatives that empower thousands of people around the world. Learn more about SumUp's ESG efforts below:

Environmental Initiatives

  • Having already worked with Belgium-based NGO, River CleanUp, to remove 215 tons of plastic from the Citarum River since 2022, SumUp is pledging to remove a further 100 tons of plastic in 2025.

  • Together with Wilderness International, SumUp has helped protect 300,000 m2 of rainforest in Peru, preserving valuable habitats and biodiversity while offsetting 18,000 tons of CO2. SumUp is also supporting StoveTeam International to supply 3,000 families in Central America with safe, fuel-efficient cookstoves.

Education Initiatives

  • Since 2022, SumUp has been working with American NGO, Generation, to offer free Java Full Stack courses to unemployed minority youth across Brazil, Chile and Colombia, with over 80% of the graduates securing jobs in the tech industry.

  • In Brazil, SumUp is collaborating with Associação Comunitária MonteAzul, who provide 350 children each month in the MonteAzul favela with extracurricular activities, cultural projects and psychological care. Additionally, SumUp supported an initiative with Brazilian charity, CapacitaMe, to help 500 vulnerable individuals enter the labor market.

  • SumUp has worked with the Rusalya Association in Bulgaria to improve the quality of education for 50-70 socially disadvantaged children at the Dimitar Ekimov Boarding School of Arts and Crafts.

Entrepreneurship Initiatives

  • In partnership with DharmaLife, SumUp has made a positive impact on the lives of thousands of girls in rural India. Building on the success of the Lighting Up Young Minds program - a digital platform that delivers education to over 10,000 children each year - SumUp now also funds JAYA, an entrepreneurship-focused initiative.

SumUpco-founder, Marc-Alexander Christ comments: "As a global industry leader, we recognize the importance of empowering individuals worldwide to reach their full potential while championing environmental conservation efforts. In 2025 we've taken action to complete our first double materiality assessment and understand our carbon footprint in preparation for further ESG reporting, doubling down on our commitments to sustainability and social impact initiatives."

About SumUp
SumUp is a global financial technology company driven by the mission of empowering small businesses all over the world. Established in 2012, SumUp is the financial partner for more than 4 million entrepreneurs in over 35 markets worldwide.

In the United States, SumUp offers an ecosystem of affordable, easy-to-use financial products, such as point-of-sale and loyalty solutions, card readers, and invoicing.

For more information, please visit https://www.sumup.com/en-us/.

Contact Information

Adriano Lira
PR Manager, US
adriano.lira@sumup.com

SumUp PR Team
press@sumup.com

.

SOURCE: SumUp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sumup-continues-its-global-commitment-to-the-environment-in-2025-wit-1056391

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.