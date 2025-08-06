tele-net America Corporation: TELE-NET Strengthens Support for NEMT Providers Ahead of NEMTAC Transform 2025

From Staffing Stability to Seamless Operations, TELE-NET Continues to Power the Growth of Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Businesses Across the U.S.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / As the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) industry continues to grow in complexity and demand, TELE-NET is proud to reaffirm its support for NEMT providers nationwide through dependable contact center services that improve efficiency, reliability, and client satisfaction.

With years of experience partnering with transportation companies, including those operating large fleets, TELE-NET has become a trusted outsourcing partner by delivering consistent staffing, scalable support, and industry-specific expertise.

"As the owner of a [large] fleet, I needed dependable operational support and staffing solutions that would allow me to focus on scaling and managing other areas of the business. We never faced staff shortages, and every representative they provided was well-educated, professional, easy to train, and a great cultural fit for our organization," shared Courtney, President of a 50-vehicle NEMT fleet. "Their services have been a game-changer for my business."

TELE-NET provides fully managed staffing solutions from its operations center in Cebu, Philippines, backed by Japanese-quality processes and 24/7 service capability. By reducing common pain points like recruitment delays and turnover, TELE-NET allows NEMT companies to focus on growth and compliance.

To further its commitment to the industry, representatives from TELE-NET will be visiting the NEMTAC Transform 2025 Annual Conference, held in Dallas, Texas, from Aug. 24-26. The team looks forward to connecting with transportation providers and exploring new opportunities to support the future of accessible, non-emergency care.

About TELE-NET

TELE-NET is a global customer support outsourcing company with offices in Japan, the U.S., and the Philippines. Combining Japanese hospitality principles (omotenashi) with advanced technology and scalable operations, TELE-NET supports companies across multiple industries - including healthcare, logistics, and transportation - with reliable, human-first solutions.

