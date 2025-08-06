Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

tele-net America Corporation: TELE-NET Strengthens Support for NEMT Providers Ahead of NEMTAC Transform 2025

From Staffing Stability to Seamless Operations, TELE-NET Continues to Power the Growth of Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Businesses Across the U.S.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / As the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) industry continues to grow in complexity and demand, TELE-NET is proud to reaffirm its support for NEMT providers nationwide through dependable contact center services that improve efficiency, reliability, and client satisfaction.

With years of experience partnering with transportation companies, including those operating large fleets, TELE-NET has become a trusted outsourcing partner by delivering consistent staffing, scalable support, and industry-specific expertise.

"As the owner of a [large] fleet, I needed dependable operational support and staffing solutions that would allow me to focus on scaling and managing other areas of the business. We never faced staff shortages, and every representative they provided was well-educated, professional, easy to train, and a great cultural fit for our organization," shared Courtney, President of a 50-vehicle NEMT fleet. "Their services have been a game-changer for my business."

TELE-NET provides fully managed staffing solutions from its operations center in Cebu, Philippines, backed by Japanese-quality processes and 24/7 service capability. By reducing common pain points like recruitment delays and turnover, TELE-NET allows NEMT companies to focus on growth and compliance.

To further its commitment to the industry, representatives from TELE-NET will be visiting the NEMTAC Transform 2025 Annual Conference, held in Dallas, Texas, from Aug. 24-26. The team looks forward to connecting with transportation providers and exploring new opportunities to support the future of accessible, non-emergency care.

About TELE-NET

TELE-NET is a global customer support outsourcing company with offices in Japan, the U.S., and the Philippines. Combining Japanese hospitality principles (omotenashi) with advanced technology and scalable operations, TELE-NET supports companies across multiple industries - including healthcare, logistics, and transportation - with reliable, human-first solutions.

For more information about TELE-NET, visit telenetamerica.com.

Contact Information

Ian Blotter
General Manager
press@tele-net-global.com
(702) 850-1464

.

SOURCE: tele-net America Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/tele-net-strengthens-support-for-nemt-providers-ahead-of-nemtac-transform-2025-1056522

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.