ACCESS Newswire
06.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AmeriLife's GS National Insurance Partners With Davies Agency to Expand Health Insurance Services in Western New York

Trusted partners and experts for clients navigating the New York State of Health Marketplace join AmeriLife's growing Health Distribution network

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / GS National Insurance, a wholesale distributor of health insurance products for independent brokers and agencies, and affiliate of AmeriLife, today announced a strategic partnership with Davies Agency, a leading Medicare and health brokerage based in Orchard Park, N.Y. Per the agreement, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are very excited to partner with GS National Insurance and AmeriLife, respected leaders in the Medicare and insurance industry," said Tom and Sue Davies, principals of Davies Agency, in a joint statement. "This strategic partnership marks an exciting chapter in our journey, allowing us to expand our services and deliver even greater value to our clients, partners, and community."

For more than 20 years, Davies Agency has specialized in Medicare insurance and individual and family health plans offered through the New York State of Health Marketplace. The agency is known for its personalized approach to health insurance, offering comprehensive services that include navigating Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Supplement (Medigap) Insurance, Part D Prescription Drug Plans, Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRA), and more. Davies' experienced agents, who offer face-to-face, concierge-level support, are trained to support clients with personalized support that takes the confusion out of Medicare and health insurance and helps them maximize benefits to fit their lifestyles.

The partnership with GS National and AmeriLife will provide enhanced support, expanded product offerings, and a broader range of solutions and services to agents to streamline their sales processes, grow their books of business, and serve even more clients across the region.

"It's an honor to officially welcome Tom and Sue into our family," said Brian Breisinger, founder, president, and CEO of GS National Insurance. "I've had the privilege of working alongside them for several years and have always admired their integrity, client-first mindset, and deep industry knowledge. This partnership represents a continuation of the values and service we both cherish."

"We are thrilled to strengthen our Health Distribution family through this partnership with Davies Agency," added Scotty Elliott, AmeriLife's Chief Distribution Officer for Health. "Tom and Sue have built a reputation for excellence and personalized service, which aligns perfectly with AmeriLife's commitment to providing best-in-class solutions for agents and their clients. This collaboration is yet another significant step forward in our mission to enhance the health and well-being of communities across the country."

About Davies Agency

Davies Agency is a trusted health brokerage in Orchard Park, New York, dedicated to providing personalized support and guidance in navigating Medicare and health insurance options. Their experienced agents are committed to helping clients find the best plans and secure the lowest costs. To learn more, visit DaviesAgency.net.

About GS National Insurance

Founded in 2007, GS National Insurance, an affiliate of AmeriLife, is a national wholesale distributor of insurance products for independent brokers built on the belief that simplicity, transparency, and recognition are the cornerstones for success in the insurance industry. For more information, visit GSNational.com.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 300,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Jeff Maldonado
Media Contact
media@amerilife.com

Alex Hyer
Corporate Development
corporatedevelopment@amerilife.com

.

SOURCE: AmeriLife

