Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
WKN: A3CUVP | ISIN: CA92919F1036
NASDAQ
05.08.25 | 21:59
3,250 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
ACCESS Newswire
06.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Royalty Announces Q2 2025 Results Release Date

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to announce that it will release its 2025 second quarter results on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, after market close.

About Vox Royalty

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties spanning six jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 30 separate transactions to acquire over 60 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

For further information contact:

Kyle Floyd
Chief Executive Officer
info@voxroyalty.com
(720) 602-4223

SOURCE: Vox Royalty Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/vox-royalty-announces-q2-2025-results-release-date-1056862

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
