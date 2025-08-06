ConEquip Parts & Equipment, LLC: ConEquip Parts Launches New Online Store for Heavy Equipment Parts

Contractors can now browse, quote, and order construction equipment parts online 24/7 with fast shipping and expert support.

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Sourcing heavy equipment parts just got easier. ConEquip Parts, a leading name in construction, mining, and agriculture machinery components, has officially launched its brand-new online store , offering 24/7 access to thousands of OEM, aftermarket, and rebuilt parts.

Why the ConEquip Online Store Is a Game-Changer for Contractors and Equipment Owners

Whether you're searching for a final drive for a John Deere excavator or a hydraulic pump for your Caterpillar dozer, the ConEquip online store is built to streamline the procurement process. With over 10,000 parts available online, users can quickly buy heavy equipment parts online and order the exact components they need, anytime, from anywhere.

Key Benefits of the New Online Store

Advanced Search & Filtering Tools: Find parts by make, model, or part # with precision. From Kobelco undercarriage parts to Hitachi engine components, search functionality is optimized for efficiency.

Real-Time Inventory and Pricing: See live stock levels and transparent pricing so you can make informed decisions quickly.

Integrated Expert Support: Need help? Over 70 experienced Parts Specialists are just a phone call or chat away, ready to assist with complex orders or hard-to-find parts.

Fast, Streamlined Checkout: Enjoy a hassle-free purchase experience with full order tracking and mobile-friendly navigation.

Mobile-Optimized for On-the-Go Orders: Perfect for field technicians and jobsite managers who need parts fast while working on-site.

Built on Trust, Backed by Service

Since 2008, ConEquip Parts has served the heavy machinery industry with dedication, expertise, and one goal in mind: helping customers get back to work. "We built this online store as another convenient way to source parts for our customers," said Albert Alexander, Co-Founder of ConEquip Parts. "It's about giving them options, online, by phone, or chat, to find the right part, right when they need it." This new eCommerce platform reinforces that mission by combining digital convenience with the company's renowned customer service.

The platform is optimized for mobile devices and secure checkout, ensuring a smooth ordering experience whether you're at the office or on the jobsite.

Explore Brands and Equipment Types

The online store features parts for top equipment brands including:

Caterpillar, Deere, CASE, Volvo, Hitachi, Doosan, Hyundai, Komatsu, Kobelco, Kubota, Link-Belt, Tigercat, Takeuchi and many more.

From agriculture to construction and mining, ConEquip has your equipment covered.

Need Help Ordering?

If you're new to the process, check out our step-by-step online ordering guide for tips on how to search, select, and order parts.

Start Shopping Now:

Discover a faster, more reliable way to buy heavy equipment parts online. Visit the new ConEquip Parts Online Store: www.conequip.com/shop

About ConEquip Parts:

ConEquip Parts is a nationwide supplier of heavy equipment parts for construction, agriculture, and mining machinery. The company specializes in sourcing new, used, aftermarket, and rebuilt components including final drives, hydraulic cylinders, engines, and undercarriage parts. ConEquip supports major brands such as CAT, Komatsu, Deere, Case, and Volvo. Headquartered in Depew, NY, ConEquip serves heavy equipment machine owners across the United States and internationally. Additional information about the company can be found at www.conequip.com.

