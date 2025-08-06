Angara Inc.: Angara Unveils Sparkling First-Ever Studio Collaboration With Disney's Freakier Friday

A Mix & Match Capsule Collection That Lets You Switch It Up and Sparkle Your Way

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / This summer, everything is getting a little freakier and a whole lot more sparkly. Online fine jewelry brand Angara announces collaboration with The Walt Disney Studios in celebration of Disney's Freakier Friday, only in theaters August 8.

Angara Unveils Sparkling First-Ever Studio Collaboration with Disney's Freakier Friday

As the long-awaited sequel to the beloved Disney classic brings a fresh twist, Angara jewelry adds a touch of brilliance to key moments in the story. From a classic pendant to an elegant engagement ring, select pieces appear throughout the film-symbolizing transformation, connection, and the magic of discovering the new sides of yourself.

The Angara Curated Collection also features vibrant amethyst and peridot jewelry, and is now live on Angara.com, with select styles offered through August 30, 2025.

This marks Angara's first-ever collaboration with a Hollywood studio, offering a collection that blends storytelling with fine craftsmanship. With customization at its core, the curated collection invites fans to switch it up-and sparkle their way.

About Angara:

Angara is one of America's most-loved online fine jewelry retailers, offering handcrafted, made-to-order pieces featuring natural colored gemstones, high-quality diamonds, and pearls. Founded in 2005 by Ankur and Aditi Daga, the brand draws on a 400-year family legacy in the gemstone trade. With a vertically integrated, direct-to-consumer model and complete in-house control - from stone-cutting to fulfillment - Angara delivers exceptional quality and iconic design without traditional markups. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the brand also has global offices in India, Thailand, Ireland, Australia, and Canada.

About Disney's Freakier Friday

"Freakier Friday," the eagerly anticipated sequel to the Disney classic starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, will be released in theaters nationwide August 8, 2025. In the film, Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice. "Freakier Friday" is directed by Nisha Ganatra, and the screenplay is by Jordan Weiss, with a story by Elyse Hollander and Jordan Weiss, based on the book "Freaky Friday" by Mary Rodgers. The film, which also stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, and Mark Harmon, is produced by Kristin Burr, p.g.a., Andrew Gunn, p.g.a., and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Ann Marie Sanderlin, Mario Iscovich, Nathan Kelly, and Lindsay Lohan serving as executive producers. Rated [PG] for thematic elements, rude humor, language and some suggestive references.

