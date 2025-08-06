Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Adia Nutrition, Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a rising leader in regenerative medicine, is excited to announce that its subsidiary, Adia Med, is now incorporating glutathione IV therapies into select treatment protocols at its state-of-the-art clinics. In a complementary move, Adia Labs has introduced Glutaryl Transdermal Glutathione Spray, an innovative product leveraging the antioxidant properties of glutathione, often referred to as the body's "master antioxidant".

Glutaryl Topical Glutathione

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10520/261150_glutaryl_topical_glutathione.jpg

Adia Med has integrated glutathione IV therapies into its regenerative medicine protocols, which include cutting-edge stem cell and exosome treatments like Adia Vita (100 million stem cells, 3 trillion exosomes) for a variety of conditions including orthopedics, pain management, and wound repair. Glutathione, a naturally occurring tripeptide, supports cellular health and detoxification, making it a valuable addition to Adia Med's holistic approach to patient care. Administered intravenously, these therapies ensure optimal absorption, complementing existing treatments that have shown success. This expansion reflects Adia Med's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of patients seeking innovative, science-backed solutions.

Adia Labs' Glutaryl Transdermal Spray utilizes advanced sub-nanotechnology to enhance skin absorption, offering a convenient and accessible alternative to IV administration. This product allows patients to incorporate glutathione's antioxidant benefits into their daily routines, supporting wellness goals such as improved energy and skin health. The spray is designed for broad appeal, catering to athletes, wellness enthusiasts, and individuals seeking non-invasive options, and is poised to become a high-margin offering for Adia's clinics.

The global glutathione market, estimated to be $3.9 billion in 2035, is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing consumer awareness of antioxidants' role in health and wellness (Glutathione Market Size, Demand & Growth 2025 to 2035). Physicians and patients are driving demand for glutathione-based therapies, recognizing their potential to support detoxification and cellular repair, as supported by studies like Honda et al. (2017) BMC Gastroenterol. Adia's entry into this dynamic market with both IV and transdermal glutathione products strengthens its position as a leader in regenerative medicine, creating significant revenue potential for investors. The addition of these therapies complements Adia Med's existing portfolio, enhancing its appeal in both clinical and retail settings.

"We're thrilled to bring glutathione therapies into Adia's portfolio, reinforcing our leadership in regenerative medicine," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition, Inc. "We are excited to be entering the rapidly expanding glutathione market with products that have been requested by patients and doctors. It's about delivering real solutions while creating strong returns for our investors."

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261150

SOURCE: Adia Nutrition Inc.