ViewSonic Opens Global Entries for the 6th ColorPro Awards: FLOW

Inviting Creators Worldwide to Capture the Rhythm of Creativity

BREA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, today announced the launch of the 6th ColorPro Awards Global Visual Arts Competition[1], inviting creators worldwide to submit original visual artworks inspired by this year's theme: "FLOW." Entries are open through September 20, 2025[2], offering participants the chance to win a share of a prize pool valued at over US$33,000, along with two opportunities to win a high-performance ColorPro monitor through the monthly Lucky Draw.

This year's theme, "FLOW," celebrates creativity that feels fluid, purposeful, and alive-where ideas pour out like a stream, not a struggle. Whether expressed through still imagery or dynamic visuals, the focus is on movement, rhythm, and a clear sense of artistic direction.

"FLOW is more than movement-it's the harmony between inspiration and execution," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "The ColorPro Awards celebrates that creative state, offering a global platform to spotlight bold ideas and elevate diverse artistic voices. Last year, the theme 'MOMENTUM' drew over 10,000 entries from more than 100 countries and regions. We look forward to seeing how creators bring FLOW to life in their unique ways this year."

A Global Stage for Creative Brilliance

Now in its sixth edition, the ColorPro Awards continue to celebrate artistic excellence across four key categories: Photography, Videography, Digital Art, and Generated Art. This year's competition is backed by the promotional support of leading industry partners-Calibrite, Lexar, Pantone®, Shooters, Shoot The Face, and Vertex Mode-underscoring a shared commitment to fostering the global creative community.

Entries will be reviewed by a distinguished international panel of visual artists, filmmakers, and creative leaders. Submissions will be assessed based on five key criteria: aesthetics, creativity, storytelling, relevance to the "FLOW" theme, and overall execution. The complete list of judges can be viewed at: ColorPro Awards Judges.

Winners will receive cash prizes, ColorPro monitors, and a suite of professional creative tools, including products from leading brands such as Pantone, Calibrite, AMD, and Lexar, a 12-month Tinyspace membership, and more. In addition, winning artwork will gain global visibility through ColorPro's digital platforms, international exhibitions, and official award showcases.

Interpreting "FLOW" Through the Artists' Lens

As part of this year's ColorPro Awards, ViewSonic invited a global group of advocates to explore the theme of "FLOW" through their unique visual perspective. The result is a rich tapestry of visual storytelling that captures movement, rhythm, and fluidity across diverse environments and moments.

Among the featured creators, photographer, videographer, and content creator, Forrest Funk, draws inspiration from the natural world. In his image of Kebler Pass, golden light leads the viewer's eye through a vibrant cascade of foliage, capturing the organic rhythm of the landscape.

Shifting from nature to craftsmanship, Chris Ha, an award-winning travel photographer, highlights the artistry of human hands. His photo of a Vietnamese artisan swirling blue fishing nets mirrors the gentle motion of water, drawing viewers into a meditative moment of focused, purposeful work.

Exploring the subtle beauty of daily life, visual storyteller Ashraful Arefin captures the graceful flow of liquid and steam as a man pours hot tea. The image reveals how even the simplest routines can reflect elegance, rhythm, and flow.

Bringing a more atmospheric perspective, digital artist Sara Pardo Vázquez presents a tranquil composition where light, air, and nature align. Her piece captures a fleeting moment of harmony, reflecting the ephemeral essence of FLOW in the present.

To discover more inspiring artwork and creative insights from these featured artists, visit the ColorPro Awards Pro Tips site.

Monthly Lucky Draw: Win a ColorPro Monitor

Participants who submit an eligible entry for the competition, complete a brief post-submission survey, and follow @ColorPro on Instagram[3] will be entered into a monthly Lucky Draw to win a high-performance ColorPro monitor[4]. Entries submitted in August will be eligible for both the August and September draws, while those submitted in September will qualify for the final draw only.

To learn more about the 6th ColorPro Awards, submit your entry, and access full contest information, including official rules, eligibility requirements, prizes, and featured artist content, please visit: www.viewsonic.com/colorpro/event/colorproawards2025.

[1] ViewSonic International Corp., located in New Taipei City, Taiwan, is the host and sponsor of the contest. ViewSonic International Corp. is a subsidiary of ViewSonic Corp., located in California, USA. [2] The submission for the 6th ColorPro Awards Global Visual Arts Competition begins on August 1, 2025, at 12:01 AM Coordinated Universal Time ("UTC") and ends on September 20, 2025, at 11:59 PM UTC. [3] This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with, Instagram. [4] No purchase necessary.

