CJ 4DPLEX and Nu Metro Cinemas Strengthen Partnership with First-Ever SCREENX in South Africa

Durban, Nu Metro's New Location in South Africa, Will Feature the 270-Degree Panoramic SCREENX Auditorium

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , a worldwide leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and Nu Metro Cinemas, South Africa's first cinema exhibitor, announced today they have broadened their partnership to bring the first-ever SCREENX auditorium to South Africa.

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema technology. The revolutionary premium format seamlessly extends the screen onto the auditorium's surrounding walls on the left and right sides. Delivering this premium 270-degree panoramic display enhances key scenes with exclusive visual elements and fully immerses audiences in a one-of-a-kind cinematic adventure.

Nu Metro Cinemas, the second-largest exhibitor in the region, operates 19 theater locations and 132 screens across South Africa, with additional reach into Zambia and Mozambique. Through the new agreement with CJ 4DPLEX, Nu Metro Cinemas will open the first SCREENX in South Africa - and the second on the African continent - marking the company's milestone debut of the 270-degree panoramic format. Nu Metro Cinemas was the first to introduce CJ 4DPLEX's multisensory 4DX theater in Africa, and today they operate six 4DX auditoriums across the region as a result of the ongoing partnership.

The inaugural theater is located at the Gateway shopping mall in Durban, a prominent retail destination, The theater is set to open in September 2025. The new SCREENX will feature a 50-foot-wide screen providing a premium theatrical experience that lets moviegoers enjoy films like never before.

"Nu Metro is elated to add SCREENX to its stable as a first in South Africa and we are optimistic that our consumers will embrace the new entry into the world of cinema," said Denver Chetty, CEO of Nu Metro Cinemas.

Jamil Valiyev, Managing Director, Global Partnerships & Operations at CJ 4DPLEX said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Nu Metro Cinemas to unveil their very first SCREENX auditorium in South Africa. Together, this new development represents a significant step in CJ 4DPLEX's global expansion and our commitment to delivering immersive cinematic experiences to new markets."

"We are overjoyed to build on our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX to introduce South Africa's first premium SCREENX experience," said Reuben Pillay, Executive of Nu Metro Cinemas. "At Nu Metro Cinemas, we are dedicated to bringing the latest cinema innovations to our audiences. The launch of this new site in Durban is a big milestone that will showcase a new level of cinematic excellence to the region."

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles, Beijing, and London. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'SCREENX', '4DX', and 'Ultra 4DX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270-degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, SCREENX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 435 SCREENX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 775 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

About Nu Metro Cinemas:

Nu Metro is one of South Africa's premier entertainment destinations, offering an unparalleled blend of luxury, cutting-edge technology, and immersive viewing formats. With a focus on creating extraordinary cinema experiences, Nu Metro goes beyond traditional movie-going by offering exclusive formats like VIP, Extreme, and 4DX.

VIP: Designed for those who enjoy their movies with a touch of luxury, Nu Metro's VIP experience offers premium, spacious leather recliner seating and personalized in-seat service. Moviegoers can relax in style while enjoying gourmet food and beverages from a carefully curated menu, all served directly at their seats. Whether it's a date night or a special outing, the VIP cinemas deliver an intimate, first-class experience that transforms the movie into a full evening of indulgence.

Xtreme: For those seeking larger-than-life action, Nu Metro's Xtreme format combines massive floor-to-ceiling screens with state-of-the-art laser projection and Dolby Atmos® sound. This premium large-format experience offers breathtaking visuals and rich, multidimensional audio that make every film a spectacle, with luxury seating that guarantees comfort.

4DX: The ultimate multi-sensory experience, Nu Metro's 4DX takes movie-watching to the next level by combining motion-controlled seating with environmental effects like wind, mist, water, and even lightning. 4DX allows viewers to physically experience the film's on-screen action, making it a favourite for adrenaline-packed blockbusters and animated adventures.

Nu Metro is dedicated to redefining cinema, whether through luxurious VIP lounges or cutting-edge formats that immerse audiences in the heart of the action. With a passion for excellence, Nu Metro continues to lead the way in offering unique and memorable movie experiences across South Africa.

