Longtime Kantata customer deepens commitment to Kantata's Salesforce-native solution to support global scale and operational excellence

Kantata, the leading provider of professional services automation (PSA) solutions, today announced a five-year renewal agreement with Arthur D. Little (ADL), the world's first management consulting firm. The expanded relationship underscores ADL's continued focus on operational excellence, digital transformation, and global growth.

A Kantata customer since 2017, ADL recently concluded a competitive RFI process and chose to reaffirm its commitment to the Kantata platform. The decision reflects the firm's strategic shift toward centralized operations, automation, and data-driven decision-making. As a pure play, partner-led management consultancy with a 135-year legacy, ADL is accelerating its operational transformation journey one in which Kantata plays an important enabling role.

"As we continue to drive innovation and scale globally, we are focused on adopting technologies that support automation and standardization across the business," saidFrederic Duval, General Manager at ADL"Kantata contributes to our overall transformation by helping streamline key processes and improve operational responsiveness."

Driven to implement tools that fully reflect the firm's evolving needs, ADL has adopted Kantata as a key component of its broader digital infrastructure to help simplify operations and enable smarter ways of working. The company expects to continue unlocking a range of strategic benefits, including:

Operational Efficiency and Automation at Scale Centralized operations and increased automation are streamlining complex workflows and freeing up resources to focus more on client value.





Centralized operations and increased automation are streamlining complex workflows and freeing up resources to focus more on client value. Smarter Resource and Financial Management - Faster, more responsive staffing processes and improved period closing automation are enhancing financial control and supporting better business alignment.





- Faster, more responsive staffing processes and improved period closing automation are enhancing financial control and supporting better business alignment. Data-Driven Insights for Forecasting and Decision Making Kantata supports ADL in strengthening forecasting accuracy and enabling smarter, insight-led decisions that help drive performance and ROI.

"ADL's renewal highlights the value Kantata's Salesforce-native solution delivers-replacing complexity with clarity and enabling smarter, more scalable operations," said Sarah Edwards, Chief Product Officer at Kantata. "We're proud to support their transformation with purpose-built innovation that drives efficiency, automation, and better decision-making."

"Our vision for technology is centered on scale, speed, and global consistency," said Jon Nicholls, CIO at ADL "Kantata contributes to this by helping us improve productivity today and laying a foundation for leveraging future innovations in automation and AI."

As ADL advances an ambitious growth agenda, the firm is committed to building a digital backbone that enables global cohesion, smarter resourcing, and real-time visibility. Kantata's purpose-built platform for professional services organizations is helping ADL achieve exactly that.

About Arthur D. Little

Arthur D. Little is the world's first management consulting firm, with a 135-year legacy of helping companies innovate, transform, and lead in their industries. With a partner-driven model and a presence in over 40 countries, ADL is known for combining deep industry expertise with forward-thinking strategies that drive sustainable business impact.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 1,500 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. With Kantata, PS firms gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes. To learn more, visit www.kantata.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250806230663/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jen Dodos for Kantata

949-322-6181

jen.dodos@kantata.com