Star Gold Corp.: Star Gold Files Plan of Operations at Longstreet Project

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Star Gold Corp. ("Star Gold" or "the Company") (OTCQB:SRGZ) announces that it has submitted a Plan of Operations ("POO") to the United States Forest Service ("USFS") for approval to conduct drilling and sampling activities at its Longstreet Project. The proposed work includes confirmational core drilling, installation of project source and monitoring wells, and soil sampling.

All these activities requested in the POO are required components of the permitting process. The confirmational core drilling is intended to verify geologic conditions for geo-chemical testing to assess mine-waste acid generation potential. The proposed water wells would be used to evaluate water availability and support hydrogeologic studies. Soil sampling would provide data for heap leach pad design.

The Plan of Operations is currently under review by the U.S. Forest Service. Approval timing has not been disclosed.

The Longstreet gold and silver project is located in Stone Cabin Valley, Nevada, approximately 275 kilometers northwest of Las Vegas and 92 kilometers northeast of Tonopah.

About Star Gold Corporation

Star Gold Corporation is a leading mining company based in Nevada, dedicated to the exploration and development of high-quality mineral properties. With a strong commitment to sustainable practices and community engagement, Star Gold Corporation aims to deliver long-term value to its shareholders and stakeholders by building high grade resources in Nevada.

Star Gold is currently developing its flagship project, the Longstreet Project, which is a gold and silver project located in Stone Cabin Valley, Nevada. Star Gold owns 137 unpatented mining claims and leases, with the ability to purchase, 5 unpatented mining claims located in Nye County. The Longstreet Project covers 1149 hectares. There is an existing 3% NSR on the 137 claims and a 1.5% NSR on the 5 claims. Star Gold has no minimum work commitments on the Project and is focused on finishing all studies required for a potential Environmental Impact Statement.

Star Gold Corp is listed on the OTC Markets (OTCQB:SRGZ). For more information: www.stargoldcorp.com

For further information, please contact:

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Gorrill, Chairman, Star Gold Corp. - 208-664-5066 or lgorrill@stargoldcorp.com

SOURCE: Star Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/star-gold-files-plan-of-operations-at-longstreet-project-1057114