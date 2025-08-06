BluWave-ai Accelerates Global Energy Transition and Data Leadership with Expanded Patent Portfolio to 43 Filings and 11 Granted

Expands AI-ready Atlas Data Vault to >20B Global Electricity, Transport and Weather Records

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / BluWave-ai announced significant milestones in the company's intellectual property and data capabilities. The Ottawa-based company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) software for renewable energy and transport electrification at the forefront of the global energy transition. BluWave-ai has expanded its patent portfolio to 11 patents granted and 43 patent applications filed in various countries, alongside growing the proprietary BluWave-ai Atlas data platform to over 20 billion AI pre-processed records.

These achievements underscore the company's innovation in developing the software systems critical for the future of renewable energy and electric transport. The expanded patent portfolio protects the company's cutting-edge technologies using AI to optimize energy grids, manage electric vehicle (EV) charging, and enhance energy storage. This patent portfolio serves as a foundational strategy to manage the fluctuating grid-level electricity load and renewable generation with batteries and EVs, a capability that will be increasingly required by system operators globally as EV and renewable deployment continues around the world.

As of the end of 2024, the global EV fleet had reached almost 58 million vehicles, a number projected to surpass 250 million vehicles by 2030 (Source: Neklar, July 2025). This growth will be complemented by significant expansion in renewable energy infrastructure, with global wind power capacity projected to reach around 2,100 GW by 2030 (Source: Ember, August 2024, citing IEA, BNEF, and GWEC forecasts) and solar power capacity expected to exceed 7,000 GW by 2030 (Source: SolarPower Europe, May 2025).

The massive scale of the BluWave-ai Atlas data platform complements the company's innovative technologies by providing an unparalleled foundation for training and deploying highly accurate AI models. This powerful combination of cutting-edge AI and a robust data infrastructure ensures the solutions from BluWave-ai are not only groundbreaking, but also highly effective and scalable, enabling superior performance and faster deployment, delivering significant value to clients from day one worldwide.

"Our continued growth in both patent protection and data scale reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering the global energy transition," said Devashish Paul, CEO of BluWave-ai. "By securing our innovations and building an immense, AI-ready data foundation, we are accelerating the development and deployment of solutions that make renewable energy more reliable and electric transportation more efficient. This positions us as the foundational tech provider to the electricity and electrified transport industry for managing energy in real time."

"BluWave-ai's innovative technologies are empowering the global evolution of traditional electrical grids toward more sustainable, efficient, and resilient software-defined smart grids in the face of growing energy demands and climate changes," said Thomas Triplet, VP of Technology at BluWave-ai, "Our portfolio covers foundational inventions of AI driven systems management for our utility and transport customers."

Adding to this sentiment, Mike McLean, CEO of Innovation Asset Collective, stated, "At IAC, we know that when innovators own their ideas, they unlock real growth. This equips Canadian businesses with the funding, tools, and knowledge to prioritize IP ownership, and compete on the global stage."

"BLG is proud to work with this exciting, dynamic Canadian success story, assisting BluWave-ai to build a robust and diverse IP portfolio, to mine and protect their multiple innovations, to increase their shareholder value, and to open up new opportunities nationally and overseas," said Jeff Coghlan, lawyer and partner at the Canadian law firm BLG, "BluWave's strong and growing patent portfolio is a validation of its cutting-edge technology. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with BluWave-ai, as the company ushers in a new era of energy transition and transportation electrification."

The patent portfolio is embedded in the advanced AI-powered software platform of BluWave-ai which is designed to address key real time challenges in the electricity sector, supporting its product initiatives in:

Smart Grid Optimization: This AI platform revolutionizes energy grid management, allowing utilities, independent power producers, and system operators to optimize renewable energy assets, predict energy demand, and make data-driven decisions in real-time. This leads to reduced operational costs, lower carbon footprints, and enhanced grid stability.

EV Everywhere: Empowers EV drivers with intelligent control over their charging, optimizing energy consumption for cost savings and reduced carbon emissions. It intelligently shifts charging to align with lower electricity rates and cleaner energy sources, while also supporting grid stability through demand response capabilities.

EV Fleet Orchestrator: Designed for electrifying fleet operations, this product intelligently manages EV fleet charging and dispatch. By integrating factors like energy price, peak demand constraints, and local generation from solar and battery energy storage and vehicle schedules, it optimizes energy use across mixed fleets, significantly reducing operating costs and emissions.

Energy Storage Autopilot: This AI-driven platform provides automated, real-time optimization for battery energy storage systems (BESS). It is grid-aware, enabling BESS to participate effectively in energy markets, manage peak demands, and seamlessly integrate fluctuating renewable energy sources, maximizing the value and lifespan of energy storage assets.

With a growing global footprint globally deployed in Japan, the Middle East, India, Europe, and throughout North America, BluWave-ai is poised to continue its leadership in building the intelligent software foundation essential for a sustainable, electrified future.

Customers can access the company's extensive patent portfolio and the BluWave-ai Atlas data platform through product purchases, or directly via an IP usage license for specific applications.

Additionally, customers may acquire direct licenses to use the BluWave-ai Atlas data platform via a SaaS subscription model.

Contact:

Brandon Paul

Senior Corporate Marketing Manager

Email: info@bluwave-ai.com

SOURCE: BluWave-ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bluwave-ai-accelerates-global-energy-transition-and-data-leadersh-1057104