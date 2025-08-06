Announcing the 2025 Durham Region Consumer Choice Award Winners

WHITBY, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Durham Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Durham Region Consumer Choice Award Winners.
DURHAM REGION AWARD RECIPIENTS
A R Business Brokers Inc., Brokerage.
Anchor Point Fusion Bar & Grill
AZON Bookkeeping Services Inc.
Captain Electric
Colin's Roofing & Eavestrough
Counter Reactions
Double Diamond Air Duct Cleaning
Durham First Aid Inc.
Durham Osteopathy
Durham Travel
Emerald Professional Painters
F45 Training
Harmony Creek Golf Centre Ltd
Hawley Crescent Catering & Events
JH Party & Tent Rentals
Jubilee Pavilion Banquet & Conference Centre
Michaela Mary Photography
Mo's Auto Body and Restoration
Ontario Truck Training Academy
Oshawa Dental House
Pavestar Asphalt Solutions
Prestige Carpet Cleaning
ProHealth Oshawa Physio & Rehab
Rising Spirit Bed, Breakfast & Beyond
San Jude's Bridal
Sharpe Aluminum & Siding
Skylark Tree Care Inc.
The Bollywood Tacos
The Shawn Lepp Group Real Estate
Woitzik Polsinelli LLP
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
