ACCESS Newswire
06.08.2025 15:26 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Announcing the 2025 Durham Region Consumer Choice Award Winners

WHITBY, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Durham Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Durham Region Consumer Choice Award Winners.

DURHAM REGION AWARD RECIPIENTS

A R Business Brokers Inc., Brokerage.
Business Brokers
www.aldrin.ca

Anchor Point Fusion Bar & Grill
Restaurants - Pub/Sports Bar
www.anchorpointcourtice.com

AZON Bookkeeping Services Inc.
Payroll Services
www.azonbookkeepingservices.com

Captain Electric
Electrical Contractor / Electrician
www.captainelectric.ca

Colin's Roofing & Eavestrough
Eavestroughs
www.colinsroofing.ca

Counter Reactions
Counter Tops
www.counterreactions.com

Double Diamond Air Duct Cleaning
Duct and Furnace Cleaning
www.doublediamondduct.ca

Durham First Aid Inc.
Health & Safety Training
www.durhamfirstaid.com

Durham Osteopathy
Osteopathy
www.durhamosteopathy.ca

Durham Travel
Travel Agencies
www.durhamtravel.ca

Emerald Professional Painters
Painting Contractor
www.emeraldpainting.ca

F45 Training
Health and Fitness Centre
www.f45training.com/ca/studio/ajaxcentral/

Harmony Creek Golf Centre Ltd
Golf Courses - Public
www.harmonycreekgolf.com

Hawley Crescent Catering & Events
Caterers
www.hawleycrescent.ca

JH Party & Tent Rentals
Party Equipment Rental
www.jhpartyrentals.com

Jubilee Pavilion Banquet & Conference Centre
Wedding Venues
www.jubileepavilion.ca

Michaela Mary Photography
Photographer - Commercial
www.michaelamary.com

Mo's Auto Body and Restoration
Automobile Body Shop
www.mosautobodyandrestoration.com

Ontario Truck Training Academy
Driving School Truck
www.otta.ca

Oshawa Dental House
Cosmetic Dentistry
www.oshawadentalhouse.com

Pavestar Asphalt Solutions
Paving Contractor
www.pavestar.ca

Prestige Carpet Cleaning
Carpet and Rug Cleaning
www.prestigecarpetcleaning.ca

ProHealth Oshawa Physio & Rehab
Physiotherapists
www.prohealthoshawaphysio.ca

Rising Spirit Bed, Breakfast & Beyond
Bed and Breakfast
www.risingspirit.ca

San Jude's Bridal
Bridal Stores
www.sanjudesbridal.com

Sharpe Aluminum & Siding
Siding
www.sharpe-aluminum-siding.ca

Skylark Tree Care Inc.
Tree Services
www.skylarktreecare.com

The Bollywood Tacos
Restaurants - Indian Cuisine
www.thebollywoodtacos.com

The Shawn Lepp Group Real Estate
Real Estate Residential
www.shawnlepp.com

Woitzik Polsinelli LLP
Lawyer General Practice
www.durhamlawyer.ca

Learn more about 2025 Durham Region Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-durham-region-consumer-choice-award-winners-1057172

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
