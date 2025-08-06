Announcing the 2025 Durham Region Consumer Choice Award Winners

WHITBY, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Durham Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Durham Region Consumer Choice Award Winners.

DURHAM REGION AWARD RECIPIENTS

A R Business Brokers Inc., Brokerage.

Business Brokers

www.aldrin.ca Anchor Point Fusion Bar & Grill

Restaurants - Pub/Sports Bar

www.anchorpointcourtice.com AZON Bookkeeping Services Inc.

Payroll Services

www.azonbookkeepingservices.com Captain Electric

Electrical Contractor / Electrician

www.captainelectric.ca Colin's Roofing & Eavestrough

Eavestroughs

www.colinsroofing.ca Counter Reactions

Counter Tops

www.counterreactions.com Double Diamond Air Duct Cleaning

Duct and Furnace Cleaning

www.doublediamondduct.ca Durham First Aid Inc.

Health & Safety Training

www.durhamfirstaid.com Durham Osteopathy

Osteopathy

www.durhamosteopathy.ca Durham Travel

Travel Agencies

www.durhamtravel.ca Emerald Professional Painters

Painting Contractor

www.emeraldpainting.ca F45 Training

Health and Fitness Centre

www.f45training.com/ca/studio/ajaxcentral/ Harmony Creek Golf Centre Ltd

Golf Courses - Public

www.harmonycreekgolf.com Hawley Crescent Catering & Events

Caterers

www.hawleycrescent.ca JH Party & Tent Rentals

Party Equipment Rental

www.jhpartyrentals.com Jubilee Pavilion Banquet & Conference Centre

Wedding Venues

www.jubileepavilion.ca Michaela Mary Photography

Photographer - Commercial

www.michaelamary.com Mo's Auto Body and Restoration

Automobile Body Shop

www.mosautobodyandrestoration.com Ontario Truck Training Academy

Driving School Truck

www.otta.ca Oshawa Dental House

Cosmetic Dentistry

www.oshawadentalhouse.com Pavestar Asphalt Solutions

Paving Contractor

www.pavestar.ca Prestige Carpet Cleaning

Carpet and Rug Cleaning

www.prestigecarpetcleaning.ca ProHealth Oshawa Physio & Rehab

Physiotherapists

www.prohealthoshawaphysio.ca Rising Spirit Bed, Breakfast & Beyond

Bed and Breakfast

www.risingspirit.ca San Jude's Bridal

Bridal Stores

www.sanjudesbridal.com Sharpe Aluminum & Siding

Siding

www.sharpe-aluminum-siding.ca Skylark Tree Care Inc.

Tree Services

www.skylarktreecare.com The Bollywood Tacos

Restaurants - Indian Cuisine

www.thebollywoodtacos.com The Shawn Lepp Group Real Estate

Real Estate Residential

www.shawnlepp.com Woitzik Polsinelli LLP

Lawyer General Practice

www.durhamlawyer.ca

Learn more about 2025 Durham Region Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-durham-region-consumer-choice-award-winners-1057172