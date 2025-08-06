Hydro-Québec says it will offer financial aid to residential and business customers deploying solar in the Canadian province from next year, with CAN 1,000 ($726. 28) available for each installed kilowatt. Montreal-based public utility Hydro-Québec is set to introduce new financial incentives for the purchase of solar panels, beginning in 2026. The utility said in a statement that homeowners and commercial and industrial (C&I) customers in Quebec will be able to receive CAN 1,000 for each installed kilowatt, up to a maximum 40% of total installation costs. Hydro-Québec estimates this could represent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...