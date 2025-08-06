Andersen Consulting reinforces its strategy and technology transformation capabilities with the addition of collaborating firm 460degrees, further strengthening the organization's ability to help clients drive innovation, transformation, and business performance in increasingly complex markets.

Founded in 2004, 460degrees provides specialized services in project delivery, strategic data management, transformation advisory, cybersecurity, and digital trust. The firm delivers consulting solutions to clients across a range of industries, including government, retail, and finance-helping them navigate complexity and accelerate outcomes. With a strong emphasis on execution and delivery, 460degrees works client-side to guide organizations through the entire procurement journey, ensuring they have access to the right expertise and key people for every stage of their digital transformation.

"Collaborating with Andersen Consulting enables us to scale our impact both regionally and globally, while allowing us to offer clients enhanced access to integrated, multidisciplinary services," said Werner Spies, founding partner of 460degrees. "Together, we're combining deep technical capability with global scale to help clients tackle their most pressing challenges and lead with confidence in a rapidly changing business environment."

"The addition of 460degrees underscores Andersen Consulting's commitment to collaborating with forward-thinking organizations that share our values and vision," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "This collaboration expands our global footprint and enhances our ability to support clients navigating digital disruption, complex risk environments, and transformative change."

