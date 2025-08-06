Anzeige
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
06.08.2025 15:38 Uhr
DealFlow Events Launches the DealFlow Discovery Conference - A Rebrand of the Microcap Conference

What's New for 2026?

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / DealFlow Events today announced the launch of the DealFlow Discovery Conference, an expanded version of its flagship event formerly known as The Microcap Conference. Set to take place at the Borgata Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, January 28-29, 2026, the newly branded conference reflects a broader focus on capital formation - now welcoming both public and private high-growth companies to connect with investors, strategic partners, and capital markets professionals.

While the name has changed, the mission remains the same: to connect emerging companies with institutional and retail investors in an investment-focused environment. The 2026 event will be the largest yet, offering unlimited one-on-one meetings, expert-led discussions, and unmatched networking.

"The DealFlow Discovery Conference is where high-growth companies come to be discovered," said Steven Dresner, Founder of DealFlow Events. "This evolution of the Microcap Conference was driven by what investors want - more access to pre-IPO and late-stage private companies."

What's New for 2026

This conference opens the door to a wider range of investment opportunities, expanding beyond public microcap companies to feature:

  • Venture-Backed Companies - early-stage innovators raising capital and seeking strategic relationships

  • Private Equity-Backed (Pre-IPO) Companies - growth-stage businesses preparing for the public markets

  • Public Companies - U.S.-listed issuers focused on investor engagement and capital raising

  • Foreign Companies - international firms seeking U.S.-based capital and exposure

This expansion responds to a growing trend: institutional interest in private market opportunities. By including private and pre-IPO companies, the DealFlow Discovery Conference is now even more valuable for investors - and for companies looking to raise capital.

Attendees can still expect the high standards, streamlined format, and energy that have defined the event since its inception. For those who've attended in the past, it's a bigger, broader version of the conference they already trust. For new participants - especially private companies - it's a chance to connect directly with serious investors in a format built for fundraising.

For more information and to apply to attend or present, visit www.DealFlowDiscoveryConference.com.

Media Contact:

Phillip LoFaso
phillip@dealflowevents.com
(516) 876-8006

SOURCE: DealFlow Events



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dealflow-events-launches-the-dealflow-discovery-conference-a-reb-1057173

