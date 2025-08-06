ALKEME Insurance Acquires Innovative Insurance Group, Accelerating East Coast Expansion

Strategic Partnership Adds One of Virginia's Largest and Most Established Brokerages to ALKEME's Growing East Coast Network

LADERA RANCH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / ALKEME, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, today announced its acquisition of Innovative Insurance Group, one of the largest and most established independent insurance agencies in Virginia. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in ALKEME's continued growth and commitment to delivering exceptional insurance solutions across the East Coast.

Founded in 2015 through the merger of four prominent Virginia benefits agencies, Innovative Insurance Group has built a reputation for its client-focused approach, deep industry expertise, and dedication to providing tailored insurance solutions for individuals, families, and businesses. With a team boasting over 100 years of combined experience, Innovative is recognized for its leadership in employee benefits, human resources, Affordable Care Act compliance, and reporting. The Innovative team will continue operating from its eight Virginia locations, playing a pivotal role in ALKEME's East Coast expansion strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Innovative Insurance Group to the ALKEME family," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Sam Irby, Earl Weaver and Charlie Webb have built an outstanding agency rooted in integrity, expertise, and a passion for serving clients. Their addition strengthens our East Coast presence and enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive insurance solutions to even more communities."

"Joining ALKEME is an exciting step forward for our agency and our clients," said Samuel Irby, co-founding partner of Innovative Insurance Group. We share ALKEME's commitment to innovation, service, and putting people first. With their resources and national reach, we look forward to expanding our impact and continuing to provide the highest level of service to our clients and partners."

This acquisition is part of ALKEME's ongoing strategy to partner with top-performing regional agencies and offer a broader range of insurance products and services nationwide.

Innovative Insurance Group was advised by MidCap Advisors.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 55 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 60 locations in 29 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 35 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest-growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.





