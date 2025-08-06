Staff Friendliness is the Most-Mentioned Attribute in Small Business Google Reviews, New Study by Lanc Local Finds

13.1% of all small business reviews mention staff friendliness, in either a positive or negative context, according to an analysis of 1 million small business Google reviews.

LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Staff friendliness is the most-mentioned attribute by customers in small business Google reviews, according to a new study by Lanc Local .

Top 25 attributes mentioned across all of the 1 million reviews we analyzed



The study, which analyzed over 1 million small business Google reviews, also examined frequently mentioned attributes within specific industries, such as hotels, where 41% of reviews mentioned room cleanliness.

The primary goal of this study was to identify what matters most to small business customers by using the attributes mentioned in their reviews as a proxy.

The dataset included 1 million Google reviews from 6,000 small businesses across various industries. Review dates range from 2006-2025, with a heavy emphasis on the last 5 years. Lanc Local used Python-based natural language processing to identify and quantify over 150 customer experience attributes.

Impact of Staff Friendliness: This study found that staff friendliness is the most frequently mentioned attribute in online reviews for small businesses, appearing in 13.1% of all reviews.

Strongest Drivers of 5-Star Reviews: The study discovered that the strongest drivers for customers leaving a 5-star review are staff professionalism, product/service selection, and fair pricing.

Reasons for Low-Star Reviews: Low-star reviews are most often caused by problems with the payment process and inaccurate online information about the business.

Increased Importance of a Simple Process: Customers are increasingly looking for a simple process, with mentions of this attribute growing by 162.4% over the last two years compared to the two years prior.

Industry-Specific Findings: The study also revealed key industry-specific drivers, such as taste and food quality being the most mentioned attribute for restaurants, and staff helpfulness being a key factor for retail stores.

