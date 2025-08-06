Laura Campanella Named CEO of Brothers Grimm Seeds, Ushering in a New Era of Cannabis Legacy and Female Leadership

Laura Campanella Steps Into Cannabis History as the First Woman to Lead Brothers Grimm Seeds

JOHNSTOWN, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Brothers Grimm Seeds, the iconic cannabis seed company behind legendary strains like Cinderella 99, Apollo, and Rosetta Stone, proudly announces Laura Madison Campanella as its new Chief Executive Officer. The appointment marks a powerful new chapter for one of cannabis' most respected genetic houses - and for the rising tide of women leading legacy cannabis brands.

Laura steps into the CEO role following Rick Campanella - aka MrSoul - the company's visionary founder. MrSoul will remain actively involved as Breeding Director, continuing to advise Brothers Grimm's in-house breeding facility.

"Laura brings a combination of heart, hustle, and horticultural brilliance to Brothers Grimm," said MrSoul. "She's not just the right choice, she's the only choice to carry this legacy forward. She leads with integrity, passion for the plant, and a deep understanding of what growers really want and how to build the teams that serve them."



A Grower's CEO

Campanella isn't just a CEO - she's a cultivator and breeder who gets her hands dirty. Prior to her leadership role, she ran test grows, oversaw production runs, and collaborated directly on strain development, including Bubbles Blueberry F4 and Ricky's Hash Plant, part of Brothers Grimm's headline-making partnership with the Trailer Park Boys.

She also brings deep media and advocacy credentials, having founded Cannabis Oklahoma Magazine, a publication that gave voice to patients, small businesses, and cannabis reform advocates during a pivotal time in the state's medical market.



"I've built my career on connecting with people and with the plants," said Campanella. "Now I get to lead one of the most trusted names in cannabis and I don't take that lightly. We're keeping our roots, growing our future, and staying fiercely independent."

Legacy in Every Seed. Vision in Every Step.

Under Campanella's leadership, Brothers Grimm Seeds is doubling down on its core commitments:

Premium, In-House Genetics : Continuing its legacy of elite breeding practices, rare phenotype stability, and affordable access to top-tier seeds.

Empowering Growers : Supporting home growers, veterans, and commercial cultivators with trustworthy genetics, education, and support.

Purposeful Partnerships: Building authentic, culturally relevant collaborations with artists and advocates focused on community, not hype.

In addition to her new role as CEO, MrsSoul is spearheading the launch of a curated product expansion on the Brothers Grimm Seeds website - including premium full spectrum CBD oil and hand-blown glass pipes, both crafted in Colorado, USA. The site will also feature exclusive Brothers Grimm merch from beanies and coozies to custom backpacks and more.

About Brothers Grimm Seeds

Founded in the late 1990s, Brothers Grimm Seeds is a boutique, American-born cannabis seed company revered for its legendary cultivars, meticulous breeding, and deep respect from the grower community. Best known for Cinderella 99, Apollo, Grimm Glue and Rosetta Stone, Brothers Grimm stands proudly independent, choosing quality over quantity, and integrity over trends.

