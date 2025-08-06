Announcing the 2025 Peel Region Consumer Choice Award Winners

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Peel Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Peel Region Consumer Choice Award Winners.

PEEL REGION AWARD RECIPIENTS

A R Business Brokers Inc., Brokerage.

Business Brokers

www.aldrin.ca Altima Kitchens and Closets

Kitchen and Bathroom Renovator

www.altimakitchensandclosets.com Astra Medicare

Cosmetic Procedure

www.astramedicare.ca Atlas Auto Collision Center Brampton

Automobile Body Shop

www.atlasautocollision.com Bella Turf

Artificial Grass

www.bellaturf.ca Blackstone Steakhouse & Grill

Restaurants/ Steakhouse

www.blackstonesteakhouse.ca City Gate Suites Short Term Rentals

Executive Suites

www.citygatesuites.com Epic Baskets

Gift Baskets

www.epicbaskets.com Forever Green Lawn & Landscape

Landscape Contractor

www.forevergreeninc.ca Gold Cherry Bakery

Cake Shop

www.goldcherrybakery.ca Gord's Basement Waterproofing Ltd

Waterproofing and Foundation Repair

www.gordsbasementwaterproofing.ca Greater Toronto Accessibility

Accessibility Contractors

www.greatertorontoaccessibility.com Guru Lukshmi

Restaurants - Indian Cuisine

www.gurulukshmi.com Hair Transplant Medical Centre | Hair Loss Treatment Mississauga

Hair Restoration

www.hair-transplant.ca Heartland International English School

Schools - Languages

www.heartlandenglish.com iTechSkills Academy

Computer Training

www.itechskills.ca John The Plumber

Plumbing Contractor

www.johntheplumber.ca JSN Appliances Repair Inc

Home Appliance Service

www.jsnappliances.ca Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori

Daycare

www.littlegalaxycc.com MNP Ltd.

Licensed Insolvency Trustee

www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/brampton-mount-pleasant Mobile Pet S'Paw

Pet Grooming

www.mobilepetspaw.ca MPR Landscapes

Landscape Design

www.mprlandscapes.com MyFire Protection Inc.

Fire & Sprinkler Safety Systems

www.myfireprotection.ca Nails R Us Supply

Cosmetology Nails & Beauty Supplies

www.nailsrus.ca Perera Law - Real Estate Lawyer

Real Estate Law

www.pereralaw.ca Powerflow Chiropractic

Chiropractors

www.drbhasin.com Puppy Academy

Pet Training

www.puppyacademy.ca Real Blue Roofing Services Inc. Brampton

Roofing Repair

www.realblueroofing.ca Rejuva Medi Spa

Medical Spa

www.rejuvamedispa.com Resolution Fitness

Fitness Equipment Sales and Service

www.resolutionfitness.ca Richards Upholstery

Upholsterers

www.richardsupholstery.com Ridgeline Services Inc.

Roofing

www.ridgelineservices.ca S.A. Signs & Wraps in Mississauga

Signs

www.sasigns.ca Save Tax Solutions

Accountant - Small Business

www.savetaxsolutions.com The Fang and Flower Tattoo and Piercing Studio

Tattoo Parlour

www.thefangandflower.com The Notary Guy

Notary Services

www.thenotaryguy.ca The Place - Elmacan

Wedding Venues

www.elmacan.com Tire World

Automobile Tires

www.tireworldbrampton.com Tropical Orthodontics

Orthodontists

www.tropicalorthodontics.com Vitalize Pilates Studio

Pilates Studio

www.vitalizepilatesstudio.com

