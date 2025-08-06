Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Announcing the 2025 Peel Region Consumer Choice Award Winners

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Peel Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Peel Region Consumer Choice Award Winners.

PEEL REGION AWARD RECIPIENTS

A R Business Brokers Inc., Brokerage.
Business Brokers
www.aldrin.ca

Altima Kitchens and Closets
Kitchen and Bathroom Renovator
www.altimakitchensandclosets.com

Astra Medicare
Cosmetic Procedure
www.astramedicare.ca

Atlas Auto Collision Center Brampton
Automobile Body Shop
www.atlasautocollision.com

Bella Turf
Artificial Grass
www.bellaturf.ca

Blackstone Steakhouse & Grill
Restaurants/ Steakhouse
www.blackstonesteakhouse.ca

City Gate Suites Short Term Rentals
Executive Suites
www.citygatesuites.com

Epic Baskets
Gift Baskets
www.epicbaskets.com

Forever Green Lawn & Landscape
Landscape Contractor
www.forevergreeninc.ca

Gold Cherry Bakery
Cake Shop
www.goldcherrybakery.ca

Gord's Basement Waterproofing Ltd
Waterproofing and Foundation Repair
www.gordsbasementwaterproofing.ca

Greater Toronto Accessibility
Accessibility Contractors
www.greatertorontoaccessibility.com

Guru Lukshmi
Restaurants - Indian Cuisine
www.gurulukshmi.com

Hair Transplant Medical Centre | Hair Loss Treatment Mississauga
Hair Restoration
www.hair-transplant.ca

Heartland International English School
Schools - Languages
www.heartlandenglish.com

iTechSkills Academy
Computer Training
www.itechskills.ca

John The Plumber
Plumbing Contractor
www.johntheplumber.ca

JSN Appliances Repair Inc
Home Appliance Service
www.jsnappliances.ca

Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori
Daycare
www.littlegalaxycc.com

MNP Ltd.
Licensed Insolvency Trustee
www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/brampton-mount-pleasant

Mobile Pet S'Paw
Pet Grooming
www.mobilepetspaw.ca

MPR Landscapes
Landscape Design
www.mprlandscapes.com

MyFire Protection Inc.
Fire & Sprinkler Safety Systems
www.myfireprotection.ca

Nails R Us Supply
Cosmetology Nails & Beauty Supplies
www.nailsrus.ca

Perera Law - Real Estate Lawyer
Real Estate Law
www.pereralaw.ca

Powerflow Chiropractic
Chiropractors
www.drbhasin.com

Puppy Academy
Pet Training
www.puppyacademy.ca

Real Blue Roofing Services Inc. Brampton
Roofing Repair
www.realblueroofing.ca

Rejuva Medi Spa
Medical Spa
www.rejuvamedispa.com

Resolution Fitness
Fitness Equipment Sales and Service
www.resolutionfitness.ca

Richards Upholstery
Upholsterers
www.richardsupholstery.com

Ridgeline Services Inc.
Roofing
www.ridgelineservices.ca

S.A. Signs & Wraps in Mississauga
Signs
www.sasigns.ca

Save Tax Solutions
Accountant - Small Business
www.savetaxsolutions.com

The Fang and Flower Tattoo and Piercing Studio
Tattoo Parlour
www.thefangandflower.com

The Notary Guy
Notary Services
www.thenotaryguy.ca

The Place - Elmacan
Wedding Venues
www.elmacan.com

Tire World
Automobile Tires
www.tireworldbrampton.com

Tropical Orthodontics
Orthodontists
www.tropicalorthodontics.com

Vitalize Pilates Studio
Pilates Studio
www.vitalizepilatesstudio.com

Learn more about 2025 Peel Region Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-peel-region-consumer-choice-award-winners-1057175

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.