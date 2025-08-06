Announcing the 2025 Peel Region Consumer Choice Award Winners

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Peel Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Peel Region Consumer Choice Award Winners.
PEEL REGION AWARD RECIPIENTS
A R Business Brokers Inc., Brokerage.
Altima Kitchens and Closets
Astra Medicare
Atlas Auto Collision Center Brampton
Bella Turf
Blackstone Steakhouse & Grill
City Gate Suites Short Term Rentals
Epic Baskets
Forever Green Lawn & Landscape
Gold Cherry Bakery
Gord's Basement Waterproofing Ltd
Greater Toronto Accessibility
Guru Lukshmi
Hair Transplant Medical Centre | Hair Loss Treatment Mississauga
Heartland International English School
iTechSkills Academy
John The Plumber
JSN Appliances Repair Inc
Little Galaxy Childcare & Montessori
MNP Ltd.
Mobile Pet S'Paw
MPR Landscapes
MyFire Protection Inc.
Nails R Us Supply
Perera Law - Real Estate Lawyer
Powerflow Chiropractic
Puppy Academy
Real Blue Roofing Services Inc. Brampton
Rejuva Medi Spa
Resolution Fitness
Richards Upholstery
Ridgeline Services Inc.
S.A. Signs & Wraps in Mississauga
Save Tax Solutions
The Fang and Flower Tattoo and Piercing Studio
The Notary Guy
The Place - Elmacan
Tire World
Tropical Orthodontics
Vitalize Pilates Studio
Learn more about 2025 Peel Region Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
