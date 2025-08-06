AI Platform Market $94.30 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global AI Platform Market size is projected to reach USD 94.30 billion by 2030 from USD 18.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 38.9% during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025-2030 Forecast units USD (Million) Segments covered Offering, Functionality, User Type, End User, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Intel (US), Infosys (India), Wipro (India), Salesforce (US), HPE (US), Insight (US), NVIDIA (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), AWS (US), SAP (Germany), Palantir (US), Oracle (US), ServiceNow (US), Databricks (US), OpenAI (US), Altair (US), Dataiku (US), Cohere (Canada), H2O.ai (US), Vital AI (US), Rainbird Technologies (UK), Arize AI (US), CalypsoAI (US), Clarifai (US), Anyscale (US), Weights & Biases (US), Iguazio (Israel), Mistral AI (France), Baseten (US), Lightning AI (US), and Anthropic (US)

Increasing enterprise-wide adoption of AI development tools, rising demand for efficient data-driven solutions, and growing use of machine learning and deep learning frameworks are driving the growth of the AI Platform Market. These platforms streamline AI model development, facilitate scalable deployment, and support continuous model monitoring and management. Additionally, advancements in natural language processing and computer vision technologies further accelerate market growth. These factors help organizations enhance operational efficiency, automate complex workflows, and support intelligent decision-making across industries.

Data management & preparation functionality will record the largest market share during the forecast period

The data management & preparation functionality segment will hold the largest market share in the AI Platform Market due to its critical role in ensuring high-quality, structured, and relevant data for AI model development. As enterprises generate massive volumes of unstructured data, efficient data integration, cleansing, labeling, and transformation become essential for building accurate and reliable AI models. This functionality supports better decision-making, drives automation, and enhances AI model performance across industries, making it a foundational component of AI platforms.

MLOps/AI engineers user type segment is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

MLOps/AI engineers are projected to witness the highest growth rate in the AI Platform Market as organizations increasingly prioritize operationalizing AI models at scale. These professionals play a key role in managing end-to-end AI lifecycles, from model development to deployment and monitoring. The growing need for automated workflows, efficient model retraining, and continuous performance management is driving demand for MLOps practices, positioning AI engineers as critical users of AI platforms across industries.

North America will likely account for the largest market share during the forecast period

North America will hold the largest market share in the AI Platform Market due to its strong presence of leading technology companies, advanced digital infrastructure, and high investment in AI research and development. The region's early adoption of artificial intelligence across healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing sectors further strengthens its market dominance. Additionally, supportive government initiatives and the presence of skilled AI professionals contribute to the widespread implementation of AI platforms across North America.

Top Key Companies in AI Platform Market:

The major players in the AI Platform Market include Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), OpenAI (US), Intel (US), Infosys (India), and Wipro (India).

