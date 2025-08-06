Acronis, Inc.: Acronis RMM Recognized for Redefining Security-First Automation for MSPs

Named a 2025 Tech Innovator by CRN, Acronis is celebrated for its unified platform, enabling secure, autonomous, and scalable operations for service providers

SHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Aug. 06, 2025, a global leader in cybersecurityand data protection, today announced that Acronis RMM (Remote Monitoring and Management) has been selected as the winner in the MSP RMM Platforms category of the 2025 CRN Tech Innovators Awards. Honored for its AI-powered, security-first RMM solution, Acronis continues to drive operational efficiency for modern managed service providers (MSPs). This milestone reflects the company's momentum in building solutions that simplify complexity, consolidate workloads, and empower MSPs to scale securely.

Unlike traditional tools, Acronis RMM is built from the ground up with security at its core, not as an add-on. It helps MSPs simplify operations, reduce risk, and drive scalable efficiency. Rather than existing as a standalone tool, the RMM is fully integrated into Acronis' broader cyber protection platform, consolidating backup, EDR, antivirus, and patch management under one agent, one policy, and one console. The result is a unified, natively integrated platform that helps MSPs improve their security posture and operational agility without adding additional overhead. Importantly, native RMM integration allows MSPs to effectively protect and manage more laptops, desktops, and servers without increasing staff.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of MSPs, Acronis RMM delivers:

AI-powered Automation and Autonomous Operations : Combined with workflow orchestration to boost technician efficiency.

: Combined with workflow orchestration to boost technician efficiency. Security-first approach and extensive security features: AI-assisted patch management, secure scripting with self-defense, secure remote access, native integration with EDR, and more.

AI-assisted patch management, secure scripting with self-defense, secure remote access, native integration with EDR, and more. Native Integration: Integrated cyber protection services and endpoint detection & response (EDR) to reduce supply chain risks and enable faster, smarter service delivery for protected workspaces.





"We're seeing more and more MSPs step into what the industry is calling - the MSP 3.0 era - where security is expected as a core service, not an add-on. And it must be built in from the start," said Gerald Beuchelt, CISO at Acronis. "MSPs are under pressure to do more with fewer resources, which makes automation essential. That's where AI, workflows, and platform integration make a difference. Acronis is investing heavily in both areas-strengthening security and expanding automation-and we're rolling out regular enhancements to help our partners enter the MSP 3.0 era with confidence to operate more securely and scale more efficiently."

Most recently, Acronis introduced two new AI-powered features in its RMM platform-AI-based patch stability scoring and Copilot for software deployment setup-designed to help MSPs work more efficiently while reducing risk.

AI-based patch stability scoring uses AI-generated risk labels like "stable" or "critical issues," based on global incident data and threat intelligence, allowing technicians to prioritize safe updates and avoid problematic patches. Each label links to a detailed view with summaries, known issues, technician feedback, and remediation tips, helping reduce downtime and reactive troubleshooting.

uses AI-generated risk labels like "stable" or "critical issues," based on global incident data and threat intelligence, allowing technicians to prioritize safe updates and avoid problematic patches. Copilot for software deployment streamlines the setup of custom packages by automatically generating install/uninstall commands, return codes, and metadata, cutting down on manual input and configuration errors. With deployment errors accounting for nearly half of software rollout failures, Copilot can reduce those errors by up to 90%.





streamlines the setup of custom packages by automatically generating install/uninstall commands, return codes, and metadata, cutting down on manual input and configuration errors.

"The Acronis RMM platform has completely transformed how we operate," said Mark Wiener, CEO at BizCom Global. "We've gone from needing multiple people managing alerts all day to one person handling it-and now, it takes only about 50 percent of their time. The consolidation of tools has made a big difference. Instead of juggling disparate systems, we have one platform with unified visibility and control, which is critical to our efficiency. The vulnerability assessments and fail-safe patching tools are incredibly valuable-they allow us to push major patches with confidence. Greater efficiency means we're able to grow without adding overhead. We're scaling services, not costs."

Acronis RMM is being honored for its technical innovation in delivering a fully integrated platform that reduces tool sprawl, improves technician-to-endpoint ratios, and embeds security as a core architectural component. This highlights the growing market traction behind Acronis' consolidated approach, where automation, patch management, endpoint protection, and backup converge within a natively integrated single agent and console to optimize MSP workflows and strengthen service delivery.

"Tool consolidation and AI-driven automation are essential for improving managed services productivity and customer experience," said Phil Goodwin, research vice president, IDC. "Acronis is taking a platform-first approach to address the operational and security challenges MSPs are facing, helping them scale efficiently, reduce complexity, and improve outcomes. Congratulations to Acronis for the recognition from CRN."

To learn more about Acronis RMMand how it supports secure, autonomous operations for MSPs, visit: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/products/cloud/cyber-protect/rmm-solution/.

For more information on Acronis' recognition as a winner of the 2025 CRN Tech Innovators Award, please visit the Acronis blog: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/blog/posts/acronis-rmm-earns-prestigious-crn-tech-innovator-award.

The Tech Innovators Awards winners will be featured in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovatorsbeginning August 6.

