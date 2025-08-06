Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.08.2025 16:10 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carestream Health: Carestream Announces Improvements to Affordable, Digital-Ready Horizon X-ray System

New Floating Table Will Provide Enhancements to Positioning, Efficiency, and Image Quality

Rochester, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carestream Health today announced the addition of a new, six-way floating table for its Horizon X-ray System-helping provide significant benefits to patient positioning, workflow efficiency, and overall image quality.

The ergonomic table helps elevate the system's functionality to help deliver a more user-friendly imaging experience for radiology staff and faster, more comfortable exams for patients.

"Our customers are always looking at ways to get faster-to increase their throughput without any adverse effects on image quality, confidence, or the patient experience," said Praveen Rajgopal, Carestream Global Product Marketing Manager. "This new addition elevates our already-robust system-giving technologists the confidence to alleviate tricky, time-consuming positioning issues-with the added benefit of faster, more comfortable exams for patients."

In addition to easier, more precise positioning-a key for trauma and pediatric cases-the new floating table enables technologists to make faster adjustments to patient positioning with less effort, increasing accuracy, accelerating throughput, and minimizing patient movement for more comfortable, patient-friendly exams.

"Our goal is to help make our customers more efficient with solutions that are more user- and -friendly," added Mr. Rajgopal. "We're confident the Horizon X-ray System can help provide easy support for diverse radiographic procedures, increase patient throughput, and improve the overall imaging experience for both radiology staff and patients around the globe."

The Horizon X-ray System is available in select markets through Carestream representatives.

Not all products and functionality are available in all countries, speak to your sales representative for details on availability.

###

About Carestream Health

Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic, and other applications-all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company's broad portfolio of products, solutions, and services, please contact your Carestream representative, or call 1-888-777-2072, or visit www.carestream.com.

CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Health.

Attachments

  • Carestream Announces Improvements to Affordable, Digital-Ready Horizon X-ray System (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a1a91954-37a7-45fa-9cf3-ae3578132a39)
  • Carestream Announces Improvements to Affordable, Digital-Ready Horizon X-ray System (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5dfe4fd7-3ac0-499b-add4-cc2181eedaaa)


Melody Warner Carestream Health 5857898735 melody.warner@carestream.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.