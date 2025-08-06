HONG KONG, Aug 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Phoenitron Holdings Limited ("Phoenitron" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" stock code: 8066) is pleased to announce that the Group's e-commerce business has continued to grow rapidly, achieving groundbreaking results. Based on the unaudited management accounts of each of the Group's wholly-owned subsidiaries, Shanxi Dongchuang Digital Entertainment Technology Group Company Limited ("Shanxi Dongchuang") and CyberMirage (HK) Limited ("CyberMirage"), the e-commerce business and the artificial intelligence ("AI") business recorded unaudited aggregated revenue of approximately HK$60.9 million and unaudited aggregated profit before taxation of approximately HK$55.6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2025, respectively. This reflects the rapid growth of the Group's e-commerce business and the success of its forward-looking deployment in the artificial intelligence sector.The Group's e-commerce business encompasses the operation of the Dongchuang E-Commerce App Service Platform, a membership e-commerce platform that operates within a pan-entertainment digital ecosystem, and the provision of speech technology-related services via AI platform. The Group has been consistently pursuing the diversification of its business portfolio to capitalize on new development opportunities in the booming digital economy and AI applications. To promote business expansion, the Group acquired Shanxi Dongchuang in 2024, which not only introduced an Internet operations team with rich experience and strong customer resources, but also established a competitive advantage in private domain traffic operation, injecting strong momentum into the Group's entry into the AI field and its business upgrading and transformation.The successful operation of the private domain e-commerce platform has not only driven rapid performance growth for the Group, but also accumulated over 100,000 loyal members. In CyberMirage's AI speech technology data collection and annotation business, these members will contribute over 100,000 speech material contributors, accelerating the Group's upgrade and transformation into an AI data service enterprise.The outstanding performance of the e-commerce business and the AI business marks a milestone in the Group's business development and has laid a foundation for the Group to seize opportunities in the growing e-commerce platform industry and the expanding AI business. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to enhance the operation of its private e-commerce platform and AI business, comprehensively expand its e-commerce business, continue to strengthen its core advantages, and strive to achieve high-quality business development. The Group will also continue to seek suitable investment opportunities to further enhance its growth potential and remain committed to generating sustainable returns for its shareholders.About Phoenitron Holdings LimitedThe mission of Phoenitron Holdings Limited is to provide shareholders with an optimum steam of steady income and gains by best leveraging the Company's access to capital and unique investment opportunities. Phoenitron is comprised of six primary business segments, including smartcard manufacturing services, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, financial consulting, recycled resources investment and media and entertainment investments. Its principal activities are manufacturing and sale of smart cards, provision of customised smart card application systems, operation of private domain e-commerce platform, AI speech technology data service, provision of financial and management consultancy services, sale and trading of scrap metals and investment in the media and entertainment industry. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Company has primary holdings and investment across Greater China.About Shanxi Dongchuang Digital Entertainment Technology Group Company LimitedShanxi Dongchuang Digital Entertainment Technology Group Company Limited (formerly known as "Hainan Dongchuang Digital Entertainment Technology Group Company Limited") operates a pan-entertainment digital ecosystem membership e-commerce platform, which primarily provides entertainment e-commerce with private domain traffic, including the provision of digital products and services.About CyberMirage (HK) LimitedCyberMirage (HK) Limited (formerly known as "PMIS Limited") provides artificial intelligence voice services.Source: Phoenitron Holdings LimitedCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.