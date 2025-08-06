Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025
WKN: A3C4JU | ISIN: SE0016797732
06.08.25 | 08:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.08.2025 14:30 Uhr
Storskogen Group AB: Storskogen acquires leading digital healthcare documentation provider

Storskogen has acquired LEP AG ("LEP"), a Swiss-headquartered company offering digital healthcare documentation solutions. The company generated sales of CHF 6.1 million in 2024, approximately SEK 72 million, with about 80 percent of its revenues stemming from recurring subscriptions.

The acquisition is in line with Storskogen's communicated strategy to increase exposure to sectors that combine solid long-term growth and lower sensitivity to economic cycles. Digitalisation and health are two investment themes that Storskogen has pinpointed. Christer Hansson, CEO of Storskogen:

"LEP exemplifies the kind of less cyclical, cash-generative business we seek, with strong profitability, recurring revenues and potential for geographic and sector expansion. The company's market-leading position makes it a compelling addition to our Group."

Founded in 2000, LEP's platform is today the standard for documenting nursing interventions in Switzerland and Germany and it is increasingly used across Austria. The company's solution is integrated with third-party software used by over 1,250 healthcare providers, enabling efficient documentation and analytics directly at the point of care.

"LEP's content-driven, software-integrated solution and highly profitable business is a perfect example of a niche market leader with strong ties to the healthcare ecosystem", says Sandro Wiesendanger, Head of Business Area Services and M&A of Storskogen DACH. "We are excited to welcome the LEP team to Storskogen and look forward to supporting their continued growth across Europe."

The original shareholder group, including founders, previous employees, and Kantonsspital St. Gallen, is selling a qualified majority stake in the company to facilitate succession planning and positon the company for its next phase. LEP's existing management team, under the leadership of CEO Stefan Hieber, will remain on board and continue to lead the company's strategic development.

"We are proud of what LEP has achieved over the past two decades. With Storskogen as a long-term partner, we are confident that LEP will continue to grow, expand into new markets and further innovate in support of the healthcare sector", says Stefan Hieber, CEO of LEP.

At Storskogen, the company will become part of the Business Services vertical in the Services business area and is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Storskogen's earnings and EBITA margin.

The acquisition was completed on 6 August 2025.

For enquiries about Storskogen's presence and M&A activities in the DACH region, please contact:
Sandro Wiesendanger, Head of Business Area Services and M&A of Storskogen DACH
+41 79 568 13 52
sandro.wiesendanger@storskogen.com

For investor related information, please contact:
Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations
+46 72 506 14 22
andreas.lindblom@storskogen.com

For media inquiries, please contact:
Michael Metzler, Head of Communication
+46 73 305 59 55
michael.metzler@storskogen.com

About LEP
LEP develops and maintains digital intervention catalogues and analytical tools for structured documentation in healthcare. The catalogues cover numerous occupational groups and support use cases ranging from workload analysis and treatment planning to billing support and regulatory reporting. LEP's offering is deeply embedded in the healthcare systems of Switzerland, Germany and Austria and is expanding into long-term care and additional geographies.

About Storskogen
Storskogen is an international group of businesses across trade, industry and services. With a long-term ownership horizon, Storskogen acquires and develops leading small and medium-sized businesses in selected industries. The company has approximately 11,000 employees and generates net sales of SEK 34 billion. Storskogen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.storskogen.com

We have recently expanded our news distribution to offer industry insights, articles from our experts, business unit updates and case studies. To receive the full range of Storskogen news, update your subscription here: https://www.storskogen.com/media/subscribe/

