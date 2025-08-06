Biopharmaceutical CDMO Market worth US$34.15 billion in 2030 with 8.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Biopharmaceutical CDMO Market, valued at US$20.51 billion in 2024 stood at US$22.40 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$34.15 billion by the end of the period. This represents a strong CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2030. The growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for outsourcing services and an increasing need for biologics and biosimilars. However, challenges related to intellectual property rights are anticipated to pose barriers to market growth.

By Service, the global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is divided into four main service categories: manufacturing, formulation & fill-finish, packaging & labeling, and other services. The formulation & fill-finish segment accounts for the second-largest share of the market due to the rising demand for precision in biologics production, which is crucial for the safety, stability, and efficacy of therapeutic products. As the complexity of biologics increases, the demand for specialized services like formulation development, aseptic filling, and packaging is growing. Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are investing in advanced facilities and technologies to meet this demand, while stringent regulatory requirements and the rise of personalized treatments further enhance the need for these services. This segment is expected to continue its growth and play a key role in delivering innovative treatments to patients.

By Scale of Operation, the commercial operations segment is rapidly growing within the global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, driven by the rising demand for large-scale manufacturing services. The increasing complexity of biologics and advanced therapies necessitates sophisticated facilities and expertise for a smooth transition from clinical trials to commercial production. As approvals for biologics multiply, biopharmaceutical companies turn to CMOs for specialized equipment, state-of-the-art facilities, and trained staff, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and consistent product quality. Outsourcing allows pharmaceutical firms to concentrate on research, development, and marketing while accessing efficient and flexible manufacturing. Furthermore, advancements in manufacturing technologies and the rise of personalized medicine are fueling this growth, making commercial contract manufacturing essential for the successful global commercialization of complex biopharmaceutical products.

By geography, the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is divided into six regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America leads the market due to its strong pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Recent growth is driven by rising demand for biologics, outsourcing trends, and the region's advanced manufacturing capabilities. North America's robust regulatory environment and support for research and development have created an ideal setting for contract manufacturing, making it a preferred choice for global biopharmaceutical firms. The presence of skilled professionals and enhanced infrastructure further solidifies its position as a key hub in the industry.

The key players in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market include Lonza (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), WuXi Biologics (China), Catalent, Inc. (US), Samsung Biologics (South Korea), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), AbbVie, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), GenScript Biotech Corporation (US), AGC Inc. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), JSR Corporation (Japan), IDT Biologika (Germany), Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma (Japan), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan).

Lonza (Switzerland):

Lonza (Switzerland) has solidified its position as a leading player in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including the manufacturing of biologic drug substances and products and cGMP manufacturing for cell & gene therapies. Lonza's strong market presence is supported by a wide service portfolio, advanced production facilities, a broad global reach, and continuous investments to expand its manufacturing capabilities. In February 2023, Lonza upgraded its bioconjugation facility in Visp, Switzerland, increasing its capacity to support the development and production of preclinical, clinical, and commercial bioconjugates and antibody-drug conjugates. This enhancement further reinforces Lonza's market leadership and service offerings.

WuXi Biologics (China)

WuXi Biologics (China) is a leading player in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, providing a comprehensive range of services and maintaining a strong presence in developing countries. Its extensive expertise and service offerings have allowed the company to capture a significant market share and establish itself as a trusted partner in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Additionally, the company focuses on inorganic growth strategies, such as acquisitions and collaborations, to enhance its capabilities and expand its global footprint. For example, in June 2025, WuXi Biologics announced the construction of a new microbial drug product (DP) manufacturing facility in the Wenjiang district of Chengdu, which will have a drug substance (DS) manufacturing capacity of 60,000 liters.

