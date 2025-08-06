Tavily Raises $25 Million to Power the Internet of Agents

With zero marketing spend and over a million monthly downloads, Tavily's Platform is rapidly becoming the standard search layer for AI applications

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Tavily announced today that it raised $25 million in funding, including a $20 million Series A led by Insight Partners and Alpha Wave Global. The company's platform enables AI agents to navigate live web data through a single, developer-friendly search layer. Tavily has set its sights on the critical problem of agentic search, and since its launch, has seen a meteoric rise to over a million monthly downloads. The company is already serving leading Fortune 500 companies and fast-growing tech firms, like Cohere and Groq, with headquarters in New York and additional offices in Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi.

Despite giant leaps in the capabilities of large language models (LLMs), search remains the critical frontier for AI agents. From fluidly navigating the web to traversing an internal knowledge base, agents that can retrieve reliable, real-time information offer a crucial edge to enterprises. And yet, model hallucinations, outdated responses, or missed context are barriers for production-ready agents. Developers tasked with building dependable agents are confronted with brittle retrieval stacks or expensive and ineffective in-house infrastructure, diverting time away from product development and innovation. Unlike generic search APIs, Tavily was purpose-built to inject real-time, structured data into the context window of LLMs, making it ideal for AI agents and advanced AI applications.

"We're on a mission to onboard the next billion AI agents to the web," said Rotem Weiss, CEO of Tavily. "Building agentic web infrastructure is uniquely challenging, especially when these agents serve mission-critical applications. That's why we built an architecture that generates unique economies of scale: a system that becomes smarter and faster the more it is utilized."

Founded by Rotem Weiss (CEO), Assaf Elovic, and Yuval Rozio (in his capacity as Managing Director at Alpha Wave Global, which incubated the company 12 months ago), Tavily delivers the search layer for AI agents. Through high-performance search, web page extraction, and intelligent crawling, Tavily enables AI agents to navigate the web fluidly. In doing so, Tavily presents enterprises with an all-in-one solution, bridging their organizational data, agents, and the entire Internet.

Tavily instantly dominated the open-source community, gained traction with AI builders, and the company grew into the leading search platform for enterprises. Today, the platform supports a wide range of applications, including fraud prevention at major financial institutions, logistics optimization for large-scale shipping providers, and academic research at leading institutions. With this funding, Tavily will double its headcount and expand its go-to-market reach, deepen partnerships across developer and LLM ecosystems, and pioneer the next frontier of AI search by delivering lightning-fast, precision retrieval of both internal and external data to millions of developers worldwide.

"Tavily's approach to building web infrastructure for agents won developers' love from day one, which led to immediate adoption across Fortune 500 enterprises and public institutions," said Yuval Rozio, Managing Director at Alpha Wave. "In just 12 months, the company grew into a category leader, proof that they're solving a real and urgent problem".

"Enterprises need safer, more secure approaches for agents to interface with the Internet. Tavily is building one of the leading web infrastructures for enterprises to have a trusted, auditable gateway for their agentic systems," said George Mathew, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "It's been impressive to see how quickly Tavily has become essential to building compound AI systems at scale."

About Tavily

Tavily is building the search layer that connects AI agents to the real-time web. Used by over a million monthly users, Tavily provides a suite of web-access APIs that allow agents to search, crawl, and extract structured insights from public and private sources at scale. For more information, visit https://www.tavily.com/

