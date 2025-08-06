PayPoint plc: Result of 2025 AGM

06 August 2025

PayPoint Plc (the "Company")

Result of 2025 AGM

The Company announces that the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting held today, 06 August 2025, at 1 The Boulevard, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL7 1EL were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For 1 % Votes Against % Total Votes % of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes Withheld 2 1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the

year ended 31 March 2025 49,707,068 99.94 29,622 0.06 49,736,690 71.20% 349,510 2. To approve the directors' remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2025 47,975,960 95.81 2,098,763 4.19 50,074,723 71.69% 11,477 3. To declare a final dividend of 19.6 pence per ordinary share of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2025 50,062,646 99.96 21,994 0.04 50,084,640 71.70% 1,560 4. To re-elect Giles Kerr as a director of the

Company 47,200,070 94.26 2,874,191 5.74 50,074,261 71.69% 11,939 5. To re-elect Nick Wiles as a director of the Company 50,046,971 99.95 24,517 0.05 50,071,488 71.68% 14,712 6. To re-elect Rob Harding as a director of the Company 50,047,387 99.95 24,621 0.05 50,072,008 71.68% 14,192 7. To re-elect Rakesh Sharma as a director of the

Company 49,010,522 97.88 1,061,486 2.12 50,072,008 71.68% 14,192 8. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a director of the Company 47,242,732 94.35 2,830,808 5.65 50,073,540 71.68% 12,660 9. To re-elect Rosie Shapland as a director of the

Company 48,803,571 97.47 1,268,355 2.53 50,071,926 71.68% 14,274 10. To re-elect Lan Tu as a director of the Company 49,079,772 98.02 992,865 1.98 50,072,637 71.68% 13,563 11. To confirm the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company 49,963,206 99.77 114,941 0.23 50,078,147 71.69% 8,053 12. To authorise the directors to determine the

auditor's remuneration 50,062,486 99.97 12,671 0.03 50,075,157 71.69% 11,043 13. To authorise the company to make political donations 48,928,814 97.78 1,110,831 2.22 50,039,645 71.64% 46,555 14. To authorise the company to allot shares 49,014,797 97.87 1,064,238 2.13 50,079,035 71.69% 7,165 15. To dis-apply general statutory pre-emption rights3 49,086,964 98.01 995,552 1.99 50,082,516 71.70% 3,684 16. To dis-apply additional statutory pre-emption rights3 48,873,082 97.59 1,209,307 2.41 50,082,389 71.70% 3,811 17. To authorise the company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to 5% of the issued share capital3 47,079,123 94.09 2,954,511 5.91 50,033,634 71.63% 52,566 18. To allow a general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) to be called on 14 days' notice3 49,669,328 99.18 410,465 0.82 50,079,793 71.69% 6,407

Resolutions 7 to 10 related to the re-election of the Independent Directors. Under the UK Listing Rules, because the Controlling Shareholder holds more than 30% of the voting rights of the Company, the re-election of an Independent Director by shareholders must be approved by a majority of both: (i) the shareholders of the Company; and (ii) the independent shareholders of the Company (that is, the shareholders of the Company entitled to vote on the election of Independent Directors who are not the Controlling Shareholder). The Company has separately counted the number of votes cast by the independent shareholders in favour of resolutions 7 - 10 and set out the votes cast below.

Resolutions Votes For 1 % Votes Against % Total Votes % of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes Withheld2 7. To re-elect Rakesh Sharma as a director of the

Company 32,871,415 96.87 1,061,486 3.13 33,932,901 69.65% 14,192 8. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a director of the Company 31,103,625 91.66 2,830,808 8.34 33,934,433 69.66% 12,660 9. To re-elect Rosie Shapland as a director of the

Company 32,664,464 96.26 1,268,355 3.74 33,932,819 69.65% 14,274 10. To re-elect Lan Tu as a director of the Company 32,940,665 97.07 992,865 2.93 33,933,530 69.65% 13,563

1 Where shareholders appointed the Chair as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions.

2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

3 Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority

The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was 69,852,648

The results will also be made available on the Company's website: http://corporate.paypoint.com .

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Enquiries:

Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary, CompanySecretary@paypoint.com

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director, +44 (0)7919 488066

LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138