Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
PayPoint plc: Result of 2025 AGM

06 August 2025

PayPoint Plc (the "Company")
Result of 2025 AGM

The Company announces that the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting held today, 06 August 2025, at 1 The Boulevard, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL7 1EL were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes For 1%Votes Against%Total Votes% of Issued Share Capital VotedVotes Withheld 2
1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the
year ended 31 March 2025		49,707,06899.9429,6220.0649,736,69071.20%349,510
2. To approve the directors' remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 202547,975,96095.812,098,7634.1950,074,72371.69%11,477
3. To declare a final dividend of 19.6 pence per ordinary share of the Company for the year ended 31 March 202550,062,64699.9621,9940.0450,084,64071.70%1,560
4. To re-elect Giles Kerr as a director of the
Company		47,200,07094.262,874,1915.7450,074,26171.69%11,939
5. To re-elect Nick Wiles as a director of the Company50,046,97199.9524,5170.0550,071,48871.68%14,712
6. To re-elect Rob Harding as a director of the Company50,047,38799.9524,6210.0550,072,00871.68%14,192
7. To re-elect Rakesh Sharma as a director of the
Company		49,010,52297.881,061,4862.1250,072,00871.68%14,192
8. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a director of the Company47,242,73294.352,830,8085.6550,073,54071.68%12,660
9. To re-elect Rosie Shapland as a director of the
Company		48,803,57197.471,268,3552.5350,071,92671.68%14,274
10. To re-elect Lan Tu as a director of the Company49,079,77298.02992,8651.9850,072,63771.68%13,563
11. To confirm the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company49,963,20699.77114,9410.2350,078,14771.69%8,053
12. To authorise the directors to determine the
auditor's remuneration		50,062,48699.9712,6710.0350,075,15771.69%11,043
13. To authorise the company to make political donations48,928,81497.781,110,8312.2250,039,64571.64%46,555
14. To authorise the company to allot shares49,014,79797.871,064,2382.1350,079,03571.69%7,165
15. To dis-apply general statutory pre-emption rights349,086,96498.01995,5521.9950,082,51671.70%3,684
16. To dis-apply additional statutory pre-emption rights348,873,08297.591,209,3072.4150,082,38971.70%3,811
17. To authorise the company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to 5% of the issued share capital347,079,12394.092,954,5115.9150,033,63471.63%52,566
18. To allow a general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) to be called on 14 days' notice349,669,32899.18410,4650.8250,079,79371.69%6,407

Resolutions 7 to 10 related to the re-election of the Independent Directors. Under the UK Listing Rules, because the Controlling Shareholder holds more than 30% of the voting rights of the Company, the re-election of an Independent Director by shareholders must be approved by a majority of both: (i) the shareholders of the Company; and (ii) the independent shareholders of the Company (that is, the shareholders of the Company entitled to vote on the election of Independent Directors who are not the Controlling Shareholder). The Company has separately counted the number of votes cast by the independent shareholders in favour of resolutions 7 - 10 and set out the votes cast below.

ResolutionsVotes For 1%Votes Against%Total Votes% of Issued Share Capital VotedVotes Withheld2
7. To re-elect Rakesh Sharma as a director of the
Company		32,871,41596.871,061,4863.1333,932,90169.65%14,192
8. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a director of the Company31,103,62591.662,830,8088.3433,934,43369.66%12,660
9. To re-elect Rosie Shapland as a director of the
Company		32,664,46496.261,268,3553.7433,932,81969.65%14,274
10. To re-elect Lan Tu as a director of the Company32,940,66597.07992,8652.9333,933,53069.65%13,563

1 Where shareholders appointed the Chair as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions.
2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
3 Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority

The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was 69,852,648

The results will also be made available on the Company's website: http://corporate.paypoint.com.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:
Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary, CompanySecretary@paypoint.com
Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director, +44 (0)7919 488066

LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138


