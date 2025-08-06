Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.08.2025 14:39 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

Key highlights of Touchmark Bancshares' results for the second quarter of 2025 include:

  • Reduced cost of deposits by 27 basis;
  • Unexpected loan payoffs impacted net income by $466,000;
  • One new Commercial Banker was added; and
  • Solid new customer balance growth.

"During the second quarter, we experienced pressure on earnings related to unexpected loan payoffs of more than $28 million and the acceleration of loan purchase premiums offset by loan prepayment revenue," said Bobby Krimmel, President and CEO of Touchmark National Bank. "The cost of deposits was reduced during the quarter by 27 basis points and core deposit growth was used to repay non-core deposits at higher interest rates. We anticipate new loan growth to continue building momentum throughout the year and the net loan growth pace to turn positive during the first quarter of 2026."

Krimmel continued, "A solid level of new customer balance growth within our primary service area was recorded during the quarter with loans totaling $4.4 million and deposits totaling $13.1 million. Additionally, our active loan pipeline improved to $11.3 million in new opportunities for the third quarter. During the second quarter, we hired two local bankers to help us grow our technology capabilities and to manage our compliance risk and anticipate adding additional revenue and credit administration support during the third quarter. Finally, we continue to make progress on the Formal Agreement with the OCC and are committed to addressing all regulatory concerns."

Second Quarter 2025 Results of Operations

  • Net income decreased 66% to $370,000 for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period for 2024 and decreased 50% from the sequential quarter driven by lower loan balances and $1.1 million in loan purchase premium write-offs offset in part by early loan prepayment revenue of $466,000 and lower deposit cost of $348,000;
  • Net interest income decreased 33% to $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period for 2024 and decreased by $1.0 million, or 35%, from the sequential quarter driven by $1.1 million in loan purchase premium write-offs during the second quarter of 2025 and lower loan interest income of $299,000 offset by reduced deposit cost of $348,000;
  • Non-interest income decreased 49% to $604,000 for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period for 2024 but increased by $442,000, or 273%, from the sequential quarter driven by $466,000 of early loan prepayment revenue during the second quarter of 2025; and
  • Non-interest expense decreased 22% to $1.9 million compared to the same period for 2024 but increased by $15,000 from the sequential quarter.

Balance Sheet and Capital

  • Total loans declined by $78 million, or 19%, to $332 million during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 and decreased by $31 million, or 8%, from the sequential quarter driven by the unexpected loan payoffs from 12 loan relationships totaling $28.1 million, normal amortization of the loan portfolio of $6.9 million partially offset by new loan growth of $4.5 million;
  • Total deposits declined by $51 million, or 13%, to $348 million during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 and decreased by $6 million, or 2%, from the sequential quarter driven by a reduction in non-core deposits of $7.0 million and lower retail time deposits of $12.0 million offset by growth in checking and money market balances of $13.9 million. New customer balance growth during the second quarter of 2025 was $13.1 million; and
  • As of June 30, 2025, book value per share decreased 1% to $16.22 compared to the same period in 2024 but increased by $0.08 compared to the sequential quarter.

Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees, for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to $7.4 million, or 1.74% of total assets, compared to $13.5 million, or 2.80% of total assets, for the same period in 2024 and declined by $131,000 compared to the sequential quarter driven by the resolution of two nonperforming loans at no loss;
  • Net recoveries to average loans improved to 0.01% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 0.01% for the same period in 2024 and net charge-offs of 0.60% for the sequential quarter; and
  • Allowance for credit losses represented 0.68% of total loans outstanding as of the second quarter of 2025, down from 1.18% for the same period in 2024 but up from 0.58% for the sequential quarter.

About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. and Touchmark National Bank

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of June 30, 2025, Touchmark reported total assets of $426 million and total shareholders' equity of $73 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at www.touchmarknb.com under Investor Relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that represent Touchmark's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as "opportunities," "prospects," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of Touchmark and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by Touchmark or on its behalf. Touchmark disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(unaudited)






June 30,


December 31,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


2025


2024 (1)

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks


$

704


$

1,184


Interest-bearing deposits


65,967


41,408


Federal funds sold


5,175


5,175


Total cash and cash equivalents


71,846


47,767


Securities:






Available-for-sale


9,475


10,019


Equity securities


1,598


1,654


Loans, net of deferred fees


332,335


379,419


Allowance for credit losses


(2,249)


(2,358)


Net loans


330,086


377,061


Bank premises and equipment, net


1,247


1,217


Other Real Estate


6,888


6,888


Deferred tax asset


1,088


1,112


Other assets


3,779


4,573


TOTAL ASSETS


$

426,007


$

450,291

LIABILITIES

Deposits:






Noninterest-bearing


$

17,753


$

16,957


Interest-bearing


330,311


352,590


Total deposits


348,064


369,547


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


5,350


9,331


TOTAL LIABILITIES


353,414


378,878

SHAREHOLDERS'

Common stock - $0.01 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares





EQUITY

authorized; 4,475,891 shares issued and outstanding as of






the periods presented


45


45


Additional paid-in capital


46,885


46,881


Retained earnings


26,370


25,266


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(707)


(779)


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


72,593


71,413








TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

426,007


$

450,291






(1)Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2024.












TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025


2024


2025


2024

INTEREST AND

Interest and fees on loans

$

4,673


$

7,058


$

10,876


$

14,962

DIVIDEND

Income on investment securities








INCOME

Taxable interest

685


111


1,220


229


Interest from federal funds sold and other

57


663


113


1,462


Total interest income

5,415


7,832


12,209


16,653

INTEREST

Interest on deposits

3,507


4,885


7,363


10,274

EXPENSE

Interest on borrowings

-


94


-


94


Total interest expense

3,507


4,979


7,363


10,368


Net interest income

1,908


2,853


4,846


6,285


Provision for credit losses

150


186


445


186


Net interest income after provision

1,758


2,667


4,401


6,099

NONINTEREST









INCOME

Service fees on deposit accounts

2


5


3


9


Loan servicing fees

130


134


240


258


Other noninterest income

472


1050


524


1,440


Total noninterest income

604


1,189


767


1,707

NONINTEREST

Salaries and employee benefits

1,028


1,056


2,011


2,112

EXPENSE

Net occupancy expense

50


66


118


135


Foreclosed Real Estate Expenses

79


249


132


491


Data processing expense

91


86


185


171


Referral Fees for Gov't Guaranteed Loans

5


99


32


99


Loan Collection Expense

59


100


64


265


Audits and exams expense

45


42


90


84


Board Expenses

85


75


258


137


Supervisory Assessments

95


230


188


376


Other noninterest expense

314


389


609


592


Total noninterest expense

1,851


2,392


3,687


4,462


Income before provision for income taxes

511


1,464


1,481


3,344


Provision for income taxes

141


363


377


823


Net income

$

370


$

1,101


$

1,104


$

2,521











Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

4,475,891


4,475,891


4,475,891


4,475,891


Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

4,583,737


4,583,737


4,583,737


4,583,737


Earnings per share

$

0.08


$

0.25


$

0.25


$

0.56


Diluted earnings per share

$

0.08


$

0.24


$

0.24


$

0.55

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,
2025


March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024


June 30,
2024

Results of Operations:










Interest income

$

5,415


$

6,793


$

7,301


$

7,873


$

7,832

Interest expense

3,507


3,855


4,285


4,697


4,979

Net interest income

1,908


2,938


3,016


3,176


2,853

Provision for credit losses

150


295


2,240


150


186

Non-interest income

604


162


4


884


1,189

Non-interest expense

1,851


1,836


1,256


1,908


2,392

Income (loss) before income taxes

511


969


(476)


2,002


1,464

Income taxes (benefit)

141


236


(184)


491


363

Net income (loss)

$

370


$

733


$

(292)


$

1,511


$

1,101

Per Share Data:










Basic earnings per share

$

0.08


$

0.16


$

(0.07)


$

0.34


$

0.25

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.08


$

0.16


$

(0.07)


$

0.33


$

0.24

Book value per share

$

16.22


$

16.14


$

15.95


$

16.72


$

16.32

Weighted average shares outstanding per
quarter - basic

4,475,891


4,475,891


4,475,891


4,475,891


4,475,891

Weighted average shares outstanding per
quarter - diluted

4,583,737


4,583,737


4,583,737


4,583,737


4,583,737

Financial Condition Data and Ratios:










Loans, net of deferred fees

$

332,335


$

362,836


$

379,419


$

389,679


$

410,711

Allowance for credit losses

$

(2,249)


$

(2,092)


$

(2,358)


$

(4,673)


$

(4,858)

Total assets

$

426,007


$

432,421


$

450,291


$

464,973


$

480,229

Total deposits

$

348,064


$

354,099


$

369,547


$

382,641


$

398,841

Net interest margin

1.83 %


2.71 %


2.72 %


2.75 %


2.35 %

Efficiency

70.65 %


58.68 %


44.81 %


46.56 %


57.36 %











Asset Quality Data and Ratios:










Total nonperforming assets

$

22,409


$

23,042


$

23,039


$

27,735


$

30,089

Total nonperforming assets, net of
government guarantees

7,422


7,553


7,552


11,059


13,450

Nonperforming assets to total assets

5.26 %


5.33 %


5.13 %


5.95 %


6.26 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets, net of
government guarantees

1.74 %


1.75 %


1.68 %


2.37 %


2.80 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.68 %


0.58 %


0.62 %


1.20 %


1.18 %

Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans
(annualized)

(0.01 %)


0.60 %


4.74 %


0.34 %


(0.01 %)











SOURCE Touchmark Bancshares, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
