Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

Key highlights of Touchmark Bancshares' results for the second quarter of 2025 include:

Reduced cost of deposits by 27 basis;

Unexpected loan payoffs impacted net income by $466,000;

One new Commercial Banker was added; and

Solid new customer balance growth.

"During the second quarter, we experienced pressure on earnings related to unexpected loan payoffs of more than $28 million and the acceleration of loan purchase premiums offset by loan prepayment revenue," said Bobby Krimmel, President and CEO of Touchmark National Bank. "The cost of deposits was reduced during the quarter by 27 basis points and core deposit growth was used to repay non-core deposits at higher interest rates. We anticipate new loan growth to continue building momentum throughout the year and the net loan growth pace to turn positive during the first quarter of 2026."

Krimmel continued, "A solid level of new customer balance growth within our primary service area was recorded during the quarter with loans totaling $4.4 million and deposits totaling $13.1 million. Additionally, our active loan pipeline improved to $11.3 million in new opportunities for the third quarter. During the second quarter, we hired two local bankers to help us grow our technology capabilities and to manage our compliance risk and anticipate adding additional revenue and credit administration support during the third quarter. Finally, we continue to make progress on the Formal Agreement with the OCC and are committed to addressing all regulatory concerns."

Second Quarter 2025 Results of Operations

Net income decreased 66% to $370,000 for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period for 2024 and decreased 50% from the sequential quarter driven by lower loan balances and $1.1 million in loan purchase premium write-offs offset in part by early loan prepayment revenue of $466,000 and lower deposit cost of $348,000;

Net interest income decreased 33% to $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period for 2024 and decreased by $1.0 million, or 35%, from the sequential quarter driven by $1.1 million in loan purchase premium write-offs during the second quarter of 2025 and lower loan interest income of $299,000 offset by reduced deposit cost of $348,000;

Non-interest income decreased 49% to $604,000 for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period for 2024 but increased by $442,000, or 273%, from the sequential quarter driven by $466,000 of early loan prepayment revenue during the second quarter of 2025; and

Non-interest expense decreased 22% to $1.9 million compared to the same period for 2024 but increased by $15,000 from the sequential quarter.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total loans declined by $78 million, or 19%, to $332 million during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 and decreased by $31 million, or 8%, from the sequential quarter driven by the unexpected loan payoffs from 12 loan relationships totaling $28.1 million, normal amortization of the loan portfolio of $6.9 million partially offset by new loan growth of $4.5 million;

Total deposits declined by $51 million, or 13%, to $348 million during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 and decreased by $6 million, or 2%, from the sequential quarter driven by a reduction in non-core deposits of $7.0 million and lower retail time deposits of $12.0 million offset by growth in checking and money market balances of $13.9 million. New customer balance growth during the second quarter of 2025 was $13.1 million; and

As of June 30, 2025, book value per share decreased 1% to $16.22 compared to the same period in 2024 but increased by $0.08 compared to the sequential quarter.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees, for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to $7.4 million, or 1.74% of total assets, compared to $13.5 million, or 2.80% of total assets, for the same period in 2024 and declined by $131,000 compared to the sequential quarter driven by the resolution of two nonperforming loans at no loss;

Net recoveries to average loans improved to 0.01% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 0.01% for the same period in 2024 and net charge-offs of 0.60% for the sequential quarter; and

Allowance for credit losses represented 0.68% of total loans outstanding as of the second quarter of 2025, down from 1.18% for the same period in 2024 but up from 0.58% for the sequential quarter.

About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. and Touchmark National Bank

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of June 30, 2025, Touchmark reported total assets of $426 million and total shareholders' equity of $73 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at www.touchmarknb.com under Investor Relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that represent Touchmark's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as "opportunities," "prospects," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of Touchmark and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by Touchmark or on its behalf. Touchmark disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(unaudited)









June 30,

December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024 (1) ASSETS Cash and due from banks

$ 704

$ 1,184

Interest-bearing deposits

65,967

41,408

Federal funds sold

5,175

5,175

Total cash and cash equivalents

71,846

47,767

Securities:









Available-for-sale

9,475

10,019

Equity securities

1,598

1,654

Loans, net of deferred fees

332,335

379,419

Allowance for credit losses

(2,249)

(2,358)

Net loans

330,086

377,061

Bank premises and equipment, net

1,247

1,217

Other Real Estate

6,888

6,888

Deferred tax asset

1,088

1,112

Other assets

3,779

4,573

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 426,007

$ 450,291 LIABILITIES Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing

$ 17,753

$ 16,957

Interest-bearing

330,311

352,590

Total deposits

348,064

369,547

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

5,350

9,331

TOTAL LIABILITIES

353,414

378,878 SHAREHOLDERS' Common stock - $0.01 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares







EQUITY authorized; 4,475,891 shares issued and outstanding as of









the periods presented

45

45

Additional paid-in capital

46,885

46,881

Retained earnings

26,370

25,266

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(707)

(779)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

72,593

71,413













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 426,007

$ 450,291









(1)Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2024.























TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)







Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 INTEREST AND Interest and fees on loans $ 4,673

$ 7,058

$ 10,876

$ 14,962 DIVIDEND Income on investment securities













INCOME Taxable interest 685

111

1,220

229

Interest from federal funds sold and other 57

663

113

1,462

Total interest income 5,415

7,832

12,209

16,653 INTEREST Interest on deposits 3,507

4,885

7,363

10,274 EXPENSE Interest on borrowings -

94

-

94

Total interest expense 3,507

4,979

7,363

10,368

Net interest income 1,908

2,853

4,846

6,285

Provision for credit losses 150

186

445

186

Net interest income after provision 1,758

2,667

4,401

6,099 NONINTEREST















INCOME Service fees on deposit accounts 2

5

3

9

Loan servicing fees 130

134

240

258

Other noninterest income 472

1050

524

1,440

Total noninterest income 604

1,189

767

1,707 NONINTEREST Salaries and employee benefits 1,028

1,056

2,011

2,112 EXPENSE Net occupancy expense 50

66

118

135

Foreclosed Real Estate Expenses 79

249

132

491

Data processing expense 91

86

185

171

Referral Fees for Gov't Guaranteed Loans 5

99

32

99

Loan Collection Expense 59

100

64

265

Audits and exams expense 45

42

90

84

Board Expenses 85

75

258

137

Supervisory Assessments 95

230

188

376

Other noninterest expense 314

389

609

592

Total noninterest expense 1,851

2,392

3,687

4,462

Income before provision for income taxes 511

1,464

1,481

3,344

Provision for income taxes 141

363

377

823

Net income $ 370

$ 1,101

$ 1,104

$ 2,521



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 4,475,891

4,475,891

4,475,891

4,475,891

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 4,583,737

4,583,737

4,583,737

4,583,737

Earnings per share $ 0.08

$ 0.25

$ 0.25

$ 0.56

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.08

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.55

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024 Results of Operations:

















Interest income $ 5,415

$ 6,793

$ 7,301

$ 7,873

$ 7,832 Interest expense 3,507

3,855

4,285

4,697

4,979 Net interest income 1,908

2,938

3,016

3,176

2,853 Provision for credit losses 150

295

2,240

150

186 Non-interest income 604

162

4

884

1,189 Non-interest expense 1,851

1,836

1,256

1,908

2,392 Income (loss) before income taxes 511

969

(476)

2,002

1,464 Income taxes (benefit) 141

236

(184)

491

363 Net income (loss) $ 370

$ 733

$ (292)

$ 1,511

$ 1,101 Per Share Data:

















Basic earnings per share $ 0.08

$ 0.16

$ (0.07)

$ 0.34

$ 0.25 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.08

$ 0.16

$ (0.07)

$ 0.33

$ 0.24 Book value per share $ 16.22

$ 16.14

$ 15.95

$ 16.72

$ 16.32 Weighted average shares outstanding per

quarter - basic 4,475,891

4,475,891

4,475,891

4,475,891

4,475,891 Weighted average shares outstanding per

quarter - diluted 4,583,737

4,583,737

4,583,737

4,583,737

4,583,737 Financial Condition Data and Ratios:

















Loans, net of deferred fees $ 332,335

$ 362,836

$ 379,419

$ 389,679

$ 410,711 Allowance for credit losses $ (2,249)

$ (2,092)

$ (2,358)

$ (4,673)

$ (4,858) Total assets $ 426,007

$ 432,421

$ 450,291

$ 464,973

$ 480,229 Total deposits $ 348,064

$ 354,099

$ 369,547

$ 382,641

$ 398,841 Net interest margin 1.83 %

2.71 %

2.72 %

2.75 %

2.35 % Efficiency 70.65 %

58.68 %

44.81 %

46.56 %

57.36 %



















Asset Quality Data and Ratios:

















Total nonperforming assets $ 22,409

$ 23,042

$ 23,039

$ 27,735

$ 30,089 Total nonperforming assets, net of

government guarantees 7,422

7,553

7,552

11,059

13,450 Nonperforming assets to total assets 5.26 %

5.33 %

5.13 %

5.95 %

6.26 % Nonperforming assets to total assets, net of

government guarantees 1.74 %

1.75 %

1.68 %

2.37 %

2.80 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.68 %

0.58 %

0.62 %

1.20 %

1.18 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans

(annualized) (0.01 %)

0.60 %

4.74 %

0.34 %

(0.01 %)





















