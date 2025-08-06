Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025.
Key highlights of Touchmark Bancshares' results for the second quarter of 2025 include:
- Reduced cost of deposits by 27 basis;
- Unexpected loan payoffs impacted net income by $466,000;
- One new Commercial Banker was added; and
- Solid new customer balance growth.
"During the second quarter, we experienced pressure on earnings related to unexpected loan payoffs of more than $28 million and the acceleration of loan purchase premiums offset by loan prepayment revenue," said Bobby Krimmel, President and CEO of Touchmark National Bank. "The cost of deposits was reduced during the quarter by 27 basis points and core deposit growth was used to repay non-core deposits at higher interest rates. We anticipate new loan growth to continue building momentum throughout the year and the net loan growth pace to turn positive during the first quarter of 2026."
Krimmel continued, "A solid level of new customer balance growth within our primary service area was recorded during the quarter with loans totaling $4.4 million and deposits totaling $13.1 million. Additionally, our active loan pipeline improved to $11.3 million in new opportunities for the third quarter. During the second quarter, we hired two local bankers to help us grow our technology capabilities and to manage our compliance risk and anticipate adding additional revenue and credit administration support during the third quarter. Finally, we continue to make progress on the Formal Agreement with the OCC and are committed to addressing all regulatory concerns."
Second Quarter 2025 Results of Operations
- Net income decreased 66% to $370,000 for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period for 2024 and decreased 50% from the sequential quarter driven by lower loan balances and $1.1 million in loan purchase premium write-offs offset in part by early loan prepayment revenue of $466,000 and lower deposit cost of $348,000;
- Net interest income decreased 33% to $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period for 2024 and decreased by $1.0 million, or 35%, from the sequential quarter driven by $1.1 million in loan purchase premium write-offs during the second quarter of 2025 and lower loan interest income of $299,000 offset by reduced deposit cost of $348,000;
- Non-interest income decreased 49% to $604,000 for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period for 2024 but increased by $442,000, or 273%, from the sequential quarter driven by $466,000 of early loan prepayment revenue during the second quarter of 2025; and
- Non-interest expense decreased 22% to $1.9 million compared to the same period for 2024 but increased by $15,000 from the sequential quarter.
Balance Sheet and Capital
- Total loans declined by $78 million, or 19%, to $332 million during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 and decreased by $31 million, or 8%, from the sequential quarter driven by the unexpected loan payoffs from 12 loan relationships totaling $28.1 million, normal amortization of the loan portfolio of $6.9 million partially offset by new loan growth of $4.5 million;
- Total deposits declined by $51 million, or 13%, to $348 million during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 and decreased by $6 million, or 2%, from the sequential quarter driven by a reduction in non-core deposits of $7.0 million and lower retail time deposits of $12.0 million offset by growth in checking and money market balances of $13.9 million. New customer balance growth during the second quarter of 2025 was $13.1 million; and
- As of June 30, 2025, book value per share decreased 1% to $16.22 compared to the same period in 2024 but increased by $0.08 compared to the sequential quarter.
Asset Quality
- Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees, for the second quarter of 2025 decreased to $7.4 million, or 1.74% of total assets, compared to $13.5 million, or 2.80% of total assets, for the same period in 2024 and declined by $131,000 compared to the sequential quarter driven by the resolution of two nonperforming loans at no loss;
- Net recoveries to average loans improved to 0.01% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 0.01% for the same period in 2024 and net charge-offs of 0.60% for the sequential quarter; and
- Allowance for credit losses represented 0.68% of total loans outstanding as of the second quarter of 2025, down from 1.18% for the same period in 2024 but up from 0.58% for the sequential quarter.
About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. and Touchmark National Bank
Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of June 30, 2025, Touchmark reported total assets of $426 million and total shareholders' equity of $73 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at www.touchmarknb.com under Investor Relations.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that represent Touchmark's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as "opportunities," "prospects," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of Touchmark and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by Touchmark or on its behalf. Touchmark disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.
TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024 (1)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
704
$
1,184
Interest-bearing deposits
65,967
41,408
Federal funds sold
5,175
5,175
Total cash and cash equivalents
71,846
47,767
Securities:
Available-for-sale
9,475
10,019
Equity securities
1,598
1,654
Loans, net of deferred fees
332,335
379,419
Allowance for credit losses
(2,249)
(2,358)
Net loans
330,086
377,061
Bank premises and equipment, net
1,247
1,217
Other Real Estate
6,888
6,888
Deferred tax asset
1,088
1,112
Other assets
3,779
4,573
TOTAL ASSETS
$
426,007
$
450,291
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
17,753
$
16,957
Interest-bearing
330,311
352,590
Total deposits
348,064
369,547
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
5,350
9,331
TOTAL LIABILITIES
353,414
378,878
SHAREHOLDERS'
Common stock - $0.01 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares
EQUITY
authorized; 4,475,891 shares issued and outstanding as of
the periods presented
45
45
Additional paid-in capital
46,885
46,881
Retained earnings
26,370
25,266
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(707)
(779)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
72,593
71,413
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
426,007
$
450,291
(1)Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2024.
TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
INTEREST AND
Interest and fees on loans
$
4,673
$
7,058
$
10,876
$
14,962
DIVIDEND
Income on investment securities
INCOME
Taxable interest
685
111
1,220
229
Interest from federal funds sold and other
57
663
113
1,462
Total interest income
5,415
7,832
12,209
16,653
INTEREST
Interest on deposits
3,507
4,885
7,363
10,274
EXPENSE
Interest on borrowings
-
94
-
94
Total interest expense
3,507
4,979
7,363
10,368
Net interest income
1,908
2,853
4,846
6,285
Provision for credit losses
150
186
445
186
Net interest income after provision
1,758
2,667
4,401
6,099
NONINTEREST
INCOME
Service fees on deposit accounts
2
5
3
9
Loan servicing fees
130
134
240
258
Other noninterest income
472
1050
524
1,440
Total noninterest income
604
1,189
767
1,707
NONINTEREST
Salaries and employee benefits
1,028
1,056
2,011
2,112
EXPENSE
Net occupancy expense
50
66
118
135
Foreclosed Real Estate Expenses
79
249
132
491
Data processing expense
91
86
185
171
Referral Fees for Gov't Guaranteed Loans
5
99
32
99
Loan Collection Expense
59
100
64
265
Audits and exams expense
45
42
90
84
Board Expenses
85
75
258
137
Supervisory Assessments
95
230
188
376
Other noninterest expense
314
389
609
592
Total noninterest expense
1,851
2,392
3,687
4,462
Income before provision for income taxes
511
1,464
1,481
3,344
Provision for income taxes
141
363
377
823
Net income
$
370
$
1,101
$
1,104
$
2,521
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
4,475,891
4,475,891
4,475,891
4,475,891
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
4,583,737
4,583,737
4,583,737
4,583,737
Earnings per share
$
0.08
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.56
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.08
$
0.24
$
0.24
$
0.55
TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Results of Operations:
Interest income
$
5,415
$
6,793
$
7,301
$
7,873
$
7,832
Interest expense
3,507
3,855
4,285
4,697
4,979
Net interest income
1,908
2,938
3,016
3,176
2,853
Provision for credit losses
150
295
2,240
150
186
Non-interest income
604
162
4
884
1,189
Non-interest expense
1,851
1,836
1,256
1,908
2,392
Income (loss) before income taxes
511
969
(476)
2,002
1,464
Income taxes (benefit)
141
236
(184)
491
363
Net income (loss)
$
370
$
733
$
(292)
$
1,511
$
1,101
Per Share Data:
Basic earnings per share
$
0.08
$
0.16
$
(0.07)
$
0.34
$
0.25
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.08
$
0.16
$
(0.07)
$
0.33
$
0.24
Book value per share
$
16.22
$
16.14
$
15.95
$
16.72
$
16.32
Weighted average shares outstanding per
4,475,891
4,475,891
4,475,891
4,475,891
4,475,891
Weighted average shares outstanding per
4,583,737
4,583,737
4,583,737
4,583,737
4,583,737
Financial Condition Data and Ratios:
Loans, net of deferred fees
$
332,335
$
362,836
$
379,419
$
389,679
$
410,711
Allowance for credit losses
$
(2,249)
$
(2,092)
$
(2,358)
$
(4,673)
$
(4,858)
Total assets
$
426,007
$
432,421
$
450,291
$
464,973
$
480,229
Total deposits
$
348,064
$
354,099
$
369,547
$
382,641
$
398,841
Net interest margin
1.83 %
2.71 %
2.72 %
2.75 %
2.35 %
Efficiency
70.65 %
58.68 %
44.81 %
46.56 %
57.36 %
Asset Quality Data and Ratios:
Total nonperforming assets
$
22,409
$
23,042
$
23,039
$
27,735
$
30,089
Total nonperforming assets, net of
7,422
7,553
7,552
11,059
13,450
Nonperforming assets to total assets
5.26 %
5.33 %
5.13 %
5.95 %
6.26 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets, net of
1.74 %
1.75 %
1.68 %
2.37 %
2.80 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.68 %
0.58 %
0.62 %
1.20 %
1.18 %
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans
(0.01 %)
0.60 %
4.74 %
0.34 %
(0.01 %)
SOURCE Touchmark Bancshares, Inc.