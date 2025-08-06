Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853226 | ISIN: JP3854600008 | Ticker-Symbol: HDM
Tradegate
06.08.25 | 16:39
9,008 Euro
-1,21 % -0,110
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1649,33817:39
8,9949,32617:40
PR Newswire
06.08.2025 15:07 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.: Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

TOKYO, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Q1 Ended June 30, 2025 Financial Results

  • Operating Profit 244.1 bil. yen
  • In motorcycle business, sales expanded in Brazil and Vietnam, achieving the highest operating profit.
  • In automobile business, while tariff impacts and one-time expenses related to EVs were recorded, sales in North America remained strong.
  • Operating cash flows after R&D adjustment 583.0 bil. yen

FYE March 31, 2026 Financial Forecast

  • Revised Upward to Operating Profit 700.0 bil. yen / Profit for the year 420.0 bil. yen
  • Due to a review of tariff impacts and changes in currency effect assumptions, operating profit is expected to increase by 200 billion yen compared to the previous forecast*.
    -Tariff: The gross impact has been revised to 450 billion yen based on a detailed review of the impact amount.
    -Foreign currency: JPY/USD FX assumption has been changed from 135 yen to 140 yen, considering recent trends.
  • Further grow the profit through improved profit structure, despite ongoing uncertainty about the outlook.

*Previous forecast: announced on May 13

Shareholder Returns

  • Status of Acquisition of the Company's Own Shares (as of July 31, 2025)
    936.5 billion yen / 646.66 million shares have been acquired (rate of progress: 85.1%), for the acquisition of up to 1 trillion 100 billion yen / 1.1 billion shares (resolved on December 23, 2024)

Honda's financial results can be accessed from following web site address.
https://global.honda/en/investors/library/documents.html

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.