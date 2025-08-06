American Honda Motor Co., Inc.: Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

TOKYO, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Q1 Ended June 30, 2025 Financial Results
- Operating Profit 244.1 bil. yen
- In motorcycle business, sales expanded in Brazil and Vietnam, achieving the highest operating profit.
- In automobile business, while tariff impacts and one-time expenses related to EVs were recorded, sales in North America remained strong.
- Operating cash flows after R&D adjustment 583.0 bil. yen
FYE March 31, 2026 Financial Forecast
- Revised Upward to Operating Profit 700.0 bil. yen / Profit for the year 420.0 bil. yen
- Due to a review of tariff impacts and changes in currency effect assumptions, operating profit is expected to increase by 200 billion yen compared to the previous forecast*.
-Tariff: The gross impact has been revised to 450 billion yen based on a detailed review of the impact amount.
-Foreign currency: JPY/USD FX assumption has been changed from 135 yen to 140 yen, considering recent trends.
- Further grow the profit through improved profit structure, despite ongoing uncertainty about the outlook.
*Previous forecast: announced on May 13
Shareholder Returns
- Status of Acquisition of the Company's Own Shares (as of July 31, 2025)
936.5 billion yen / 646.66 million shares have been acquired (rate of progress: 85.1%), for the acquisition of up to 1 trillion 100 billion yen / 1.1 billion shares (resolved on December 23, 2024)
Honda's financial results can be accessed from following web site address.
https://global.honda/en/investors/library/documents.html
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
© 2025 PR Newswire