Onit Introduces Legal Files Version 13

A Breakthrough in Case & Matter Management for Government, Education, and Insurance Teams

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Onit today unveiled Legal Files Version 13, a major update that transforms how legal professionals in government, education, and insurance manage their cases, contracts, and workflows. With a bold new design, smarter tools, and seamless integrations, Legal Files Version 13 empowers legal teams to work faster, collaborate effortlessly, and deliver greater impact.

"Legal professionals deserve tools that match the care and complexity of their work," said Michael Farlekas, CEO of Onit. "Legal Files Version 13 is designed to help our customers spend less time managing technology and more time making a difference in their communities. Whether they're serving a city, a university, or an insurance provider, Legal Files helps them do the best work of their careers."

An All-New Experience That Just Works

Legal Files Version 13 introduces a refined user interface with a clean, modern aesthetic that's designed to minimize distractions so teams can focus on their work. Every detail has been rethought, from an updated color palette and intuitive icons to clearer text labels, to create a more fluid and productive experience across desktop and browser platforms. Legal Files is also now fully compatible with Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.

Smarter Search , Powerful Insights

Legal Files Version 13 introduces an enhanced Advanced Search function with new folder and tile views, dynamic filters, and expanded date range options-making it easier and faster to locate critical information. Upgraded reporting tools now include subtotals, grouping, and visualizations, helping legal teams transform raw data into actionable insights and better decisions.

"Legal Files Version 13 helps our customers cut through complexity," said Peter Rubino, Onit Chief Customer Officer. "With smarter tools for organizing, searching, and reporting, Legal Files is more than software-it's a trusted partner for busy legal teams in every sector."

Collaboration Without Boundaries

Legal Files Version 13 integrates deeply with Microsoft Teams and SharePoint, allowing users to save Teams chats directly as Legal Files Notes, attach documents to meetings, and store and stream video content seamlessly. These integrations keep teams connected and in sync, no matter where they work.

Tailored for Every Organization

With enhanced workflows, multi-record updates, and customizable field labels, Legal Files Version 13 adapts to the unique needs of each organization. Administrators gain more control with robust security and configuration options, ensuring the platform scales effortlessly across departments and locations.

Availability

Legal Files Version 13 is available today at no additional charge for all customers with active support agreements. Customers wishing to update should contact the Legal Files Support Team at Support@LegalFiles.com . Prospective customers may schedule an online demo or learn more by emailing Sales@LegalFiles.com .

About Onit

Onit is the global leader in AI-native legal operations solutions, transforming legal business processes with purpose-built technology. Onit streamlines workflows, optimizes operations, and addresses critical challenges in contract management, legal spend tracking, matter management, and compliance. Onit empowers over 3,000 customers, supported by 15 global partners, to work smarter - boosting productivity, reducing costs, and enhancing collaboration. Founded in 2009, Onit's comprehensive solutions - including enterprise legal management (ELM), contract lifecycle management (CLM), workflows, and services - continue to redefine legal technology, helping teams focus on what matters most.

SOURCE: Onit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/onit-introduces-legal-files-version-13-1057053