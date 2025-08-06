Anzeige
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61
Frankfurt
05.08.25 | 21:50
2,259 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
06.08.2025
BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 06

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)


ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND


6 August 2025

The Board of BlackRock American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 31 October 2025 of 3.23 pence per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 12 September 2025to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 15 August 2025 (ex-dividend date is 14 August 2025). The quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.5% of the Company's NAV at close of business on 31 July 2025 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 215.53 pence per ordinary share.

Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427



