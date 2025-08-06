Anzeige
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
06.08.2025 17:02 Uhr
Diversity Training University International: New Book 'Reimagining Fairness' Unveils Bold Framework to Build Truly Equitable, Legally Sound Organizations

Essential Reading for HR Leaders, DEI Professionals and Executives Navigating Inclusion Efforts in a Shifting Legal and Political Climate

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Introducing "Reimagining Fairness: An Equity, Cultural Diversity, and Inclusion Competency Approach," the latest release from internationally recognized cognitive cultural psychologist and organizational change strategist Dr. Billy E. Vaughn. Arriving at a critical moment amid growing legal and political pressures on equity efforts, this timely book delivers a groundbreaking, practical framework for embedding fairness into organizational culture, leadership, and talent management. Dr. Vaughn's approach equips organizations to advance equity in ways that are not only sustainable, but also resilient to legal and regulatory challenges.

'Reimagining Fairness' Book Cover

'Reimagining Fairness' Book Cover

What Sets This Book Apart

While most DEI books focus on increasing representation, offering standard diversity training or holding leaders accountable, Reimagining Fairness takes a bold direction few have taken. It introduces the Equity, Cultural Diversity, and Inclusion (ECDI) Competency Framework - a practical philosophy and strategic method that goes beyond implementing legally vulnerable best practices. This framework directly connects fairness to organizational objectives, bottom line, and long-term success, making equity an integral part of how organizations achieve and sustain their goals while managing risk.

"This book is not about checking boxes. It's about making fairness part of how organizations lead, operate, succeed." - Dr. Billy Vaughn

Key Features

  • A decisive shift from equality values to equity-driven fairness aligned with legal defensibility and cultural change

  • The ECDI Framework for leaders and HR professionals

  • Real-world examples from transit agencies, universities, and corporate environments

  • Tools for implementation: KPI templates, assessment checklists, and more

  • Endorsement by pioneers, such as Dr. Edward E. Hubbard, an expert in DEI analytics, and Dr. Judith Katz, an expert in organizational change

Who Should Read This

  • C-suite executives and DEI officers

  • HR leaders and change managers

  • Organizational change experts and teachers

  • Public agency administrators

  • Nonprofit and higher education leaders

  • Diversity consultants and scholars

Author Bio

Dr. Billy E. Vaughn is the visionary founder of Diversity Training University International (DTUI.com) and the Diversity Executive Leadership Academy (DELA). He also serves as publisher of Diversity Officer Magazine. With three decades of experience, Dr. Vaughn has been a trusted advisor to leading corporations, healthcare institutions, universities, and government agencies, guiding them in embedding fairness and equity throughout their organizational systems. Since launching the DELA academy in 1998, he has overseen the certification of several thousand diversity practitioners. Recognized by his peers as one of the top 100 influencers in the field, Dr. Vaughn is known for his robust social media presence and is widely regarded as a thought leader and innovator in diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Availability

Reimagining Fairness is available now on Amazon and other major bookselling platforms. Bulk orders, signed copies, and speaker requests can be arranged through DTUI.com.

Purchase Link: Follow this link

Attend a book launch webinar: Follow this link

Media Kit Assets: Author photo, book cover, Q&A, sample chapter (available on request)

Contact Information

Billy Vaughn
Senior Managing Partner
admin@dtui.com
+1-415-692-0121

Kathy Simonis CDP CDIR
Manager
kathy.simonis@dtui.com
+1-415-692-0121

SOURCE: Diversity Training University International (DTUI.com LLC)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/new-book-reimagining-fairness-unveils-bold-framework-to-build-tr-1057064

