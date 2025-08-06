Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.08.2025 17:02 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Christopher Roe Joins RS&H as Executive Vice President and Business Development Leader to Drive Strategic Growth

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Employee-owned national architecture, engineering and consulting firm RS&H welcomes Christopher Roe as an executive vice president and the leader of business development. Roe brings deep expertise in strategic growth and leadership, backed by a proven track record across the architecture, engineering and consulting sectors.

This appointment comes at a pivotal moment as RS&H rolls out its next five-year strategic plan. Designed to position the firm for long-term growth and meaningful impact, the plan underscores RS&H's unwavering commitment to its people, clients, and communities it serves.

"We're happy to welcome Chris to RS&H," said Lisa Robert, PE, current Chief Operating Officer, who will be stepping into the role of CEO in October of this year. "His proven track record in leading teams through growth aligns with our strategic goals. The executive leadership team and I are energized by the contributions Chris will bring during this transformational phase. His expertise will be instrumental in strengthening our foundation and advancing toward an even brighter future."

With decades of experience driving growth and developing high-impact strategies, Roe is poised to lead RS&H's business development efforts with a focus on fostering client relationships, advancing innovative opportunities and further enhancing the firm's national presence.

"It's an incredible honor to join RS&H at this exciting juncture," said Roe. "The firm's dedication to building lasting partnerships, delivering exceptional solutions and fostering a culture that values people and talent is inspiring. I look forward to working alongside the talented RS&H team to build on its legacy and help shape the next chapter of innovation and shared success."

RS&H's five-year strategic plan forms the foundation of its vision, built on collaboration, insight and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Roe's leadership in business development will play a central role in realizing these objectives and further solidifying the firm's reputation as an industry leader.

Roe holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Washington and has completed executive programs in Sales & Marketing Leadership and Branding & Positioning at the Foster School of Business. He is actively involved in professional organizations, including the American Institute of Architects, the Society of Marketing Professional Services, the Design-Build Institute of America, and the Urban Land Institute, among others. Additionally, Roe has co-founded initiatives like Trailhead Communities and the Ilead Academy, demonstrating his commitment to community development and education.

About RS&H
Employee-owned, RS&H is a leading provider of architecture, engineering, and consulting services, driven by a shared purpose: Creating Tomorrow, Together. Guided by core values of integrity, accountability, curiosity, and teamwork, RS&H works alongside clients and communities to deliver innovative, purpose-driven solutions that inspire progress and redefine possibilities. With a history of tackling some of the world's greatest challenges, RS&H combines technical expertise with a boundless spirit to create resilient, forward-thinking infrastructure and spaces. Together, we're building a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.rsandh.com.

Contact Information

Jennifer Nix McGerald
Associate Director, Communications
jennifer.nixmcgerald@rsandh.com
(813) 636-2655

.

SOURCE: RS&H



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/christopher-roe-joins-rsandh-as-executive-vice-president-and-business-developm-1057171

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.