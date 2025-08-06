Christopher Roe Joins RS&H as Executive Vice President and Business Development Leader to Drive Strategic Growth

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Employee-owned national architecture, engineering and consulting firm RS&H welcomes Christopher Roe as an executive vice president and the leader of business development. Roe brings deep expertise in strategic growth and leadership, backed by a proven track record across the architecture, engineering and consulting sectors.

This appointment comes at a pivotal moment as RS&H rolls out its next five-year strategic plan. Designed to position the firm for long-term growth and meaningful impact, the plan underscores RS&H's unwavering commitment to its people, clients, and communities it serves.

"We're happy to welcome Chris to RS&H," said Lisa Robert, PE, current Chief Operating Officer, who will be stepping into the role of CEO in October of this year. "His proven track record in leading teams through growth aligns with our strategic goals. The executive leadership team and I are energized by the contributions Chris will bring during this transformational phase. His expertise will be instrumental in strengthening our foundation and advancing toward an even brighter future."

With decades of experience driving growth and developing high-impact strategies, Roe is poised to lead RS&H's business development efforts with a focus on fostering client relationships, advancing innovative opportunities and further enhancing the firm's national presence.

"It's an incredible honor to join RS&H at this exciting juncture," said Roe. "The firm's dedication to building lasting partnerships, delivering exceptional solutions and fostering a culture that values people and talent is inspiring. I look forward to working alongside the talented RS&H team to build on its legacy and help shape the next chapter of innovation and shared success."

RS&H's five-year strategic plan forms the foundation of its vision, built on collaboration, insight and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Roe's leadership in business development will play a central role in realizing these objectives and further solidifying the firm's reputation as an industry leader.

Roe holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Washington and has completed executive programs in Sales & Marketing Leadership and Branding & Positioning at the Foster School of Business. He is actively involved in professional organizations, including the American Institute of Architects, the Society of Marketing Professional Services, the Design-Build Institute of America, and the Urban Land Institute, among others. Additionally, Roe has co-founded initiatives like Trailhead Communities and the Ilead Academy, demonstrating his commitment to community development and education.

