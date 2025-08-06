Nexscient, Inc.: Nexscient Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Flipside AI

Expanding Nexscient's Global Portfolio of AI-Powered Platforms and Services

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Nexscient, Inc. (OTCQB:NXNT), a leading innovator in artificial intelligence ("AI") applications and intelligent enterprise solutions, announced today that it has executed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire substantially all of the assets of Flipside Digital Content Company, Inc., a Philippines-based provider of high-quality data labeling, annotation, and digital transformation services ("Flipside AI"). This acquisition marks a significant step in Nexscient's strategy to build a global portfolio of AI-powered platforms and services.

Under the terms of the LOI, Nexscient will acquire substantially all of Flipside AI's operating assets for a total consideration of approximately $5.94 million, consisting of a combination of cash, a convertible debenture, and Nexscient restricted common stock. In addition to assuming key operating liabilities, Nexscient will also make a capital investment over subsequent years to support Flipside AI's continued growth and expansion. As part of the transaction, Flipside President and CEO Anthony De Luna will enter into a five-year executive employment agreement and continue leading the newly formed subsidiary. He will also be appointed to the Board of Directors of Nexscient, Inc.

"We are thrilled to welcome Flipside AI into the Nexscient family," said Fred E. Tannous, President and CEO of Nexscient, Inc. "This acquisition enhances our capabilities in data labeling and annotation - key components of the AI data training pipeline. Generating over $9.2 million in revenues over the last four years from clients all around the world, Flipside AI's proven expertise and scalable operations in Southeast Asia will accelerate our global expansion while deepening our commitment to supporting enterprise AI across industries including healthcare, agriculture, automotive, and robotics."

"Joining Nexscient represents an exciting new chapter for Flipside," added Anthony De Luna, President and CEO of Flipside AI. "This partnership provides the strategic capital, international platform, and executive leadership to take our AI data services business to new heights. Together, we aim to become a global force in providing transformative data solutions."

The global AI data training market is projected to grow substantially, rising from an estimated $12.7 billion in 2024 to $92.4 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%1. This surge closely mirrors the anticipated increase in AI system spending worldwide, which is expected to reach $632 billion by 2028, representing a 29% CAGR over the 2024-2028 forecast period2. In parallel, the global data annotation tools market, valued at $2.02 billion in 2023, is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 31.1%, reaching $23.11 billion by 20323. These trends underscore the critical role of high-quality data in scaling AI capabilities across industries.

About Nexscient, Inc.

Nexscient [OTCQB: NXNT] is an emerging-growth company that's building a global collaborative network of intelligent enterprise applications and technologies through internal development, synergistic acquisitions, and capital investments in companies involved in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the Industrial Internet of Things technologies. As part of our growth strategy, we also seek to acquire and integrate synergistic AI and machine learning companies and technologies into our collaborative network, further expanding our service offerings while enhancing shareholder value. For more information, please visit https://nexscient.ai.

About Flipside Digital Content Company, Inc.

Flipside AI is a premier data engineering company that blends top-tier human expertise with advanced technologies to deliver high-quality data annotation and transformation services. We empower global enterprises across diverse industries to unlock the full potential of their data, enabling them to develop fast, accurate, and scalable AI applications. For more information, please contact us at flipside@nexscient.com

