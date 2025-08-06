Fintech Meetup Reveals 2026 Show Theme: Win Tech With Fintech

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Fintech Meetup , the most anticipated financial sector event, attended by more than 1,000 CEOs and Founders and over 700 financial institutions, is proud to announce its theme for 2026: Win Tech with Fintech.

Fintech Meetup 2026, the premier event where high-intent buyers, decision-makers, and dealmakers come to connect, will host more than 5,000 attendees at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from March 30-April 1, 2026. This year's theme was selected because it perfectly encapsulates the fintech ecosystem's decisive new chapter.

The financial services sector has shifted from survival mode to acceleration, as goals have advanced from passive learning to active problem solving. With capital returning, technology maturing, and banks eager to innovate, fintech has moved to its next phase of strategic growth. This year's theme is a call to action, uniting founders, banks, investors and platforms to bring forth their best playbooks, partnerships and technologies. Winners won't succeed alone, it will take collaboration, bold strategies, and purpose.

The theme, Win Tech with Fintech, will guide the event's action-packed agenda and valuable and productive meetings program. Using ground-breaking technology, Fintech Meetup powers more than 60,000 curated one-to-one meetings.

"At Fintech Meetup 2026, we'll showcase the real stories, strategies, and leaders proving that innovation is better when we build together. This isn't about disruption for disruption's sake. It's about pragmatic progress and the partnerships that power it. In today's landscape, it takes strategic collaboration and working together to truly Win Tech with Fintech," said Louisa Hunter , Fintech Meetup Event President.

Finding the Winning Track

This year, Fintech Meetup will feature four content tracks, which have moved to the show floor, making it easy for attendees to identify sessions most relevant to them. These include:

Fintech Win the future of finance by exploring how emerging fintech innovations are reshaping financial ecosystems, from building AI-native products, to exploring stablecoins for faster payments, or unlocking new business models through Open Finance.

Banking Discover unique paths to success by hearing from regional, community and top-tier banks on the newest, real use cases behind AI, cloud, and compliance innovation that are delivering tangible business results.

Payments Race to the future of seamless, secure and scalable payments by gaining insights from payment processors, networks, retailers, acquirers, platforms, and commerce-focused banks.

Lending Turbocharge your strategies and execution by joining lenders, platforms, credit bureaus, fintechs, community banks and regulators as they discuss how to maintain a winning track record of credit innovation, financial inclusion and responsible lending.



Fintech Meetup 2026 will also have its main stage and a central content feature in the heart of the Expo. That central space will be a high-energy, immersive space for fast-format content like pitches, ideal for Founders, VCs, Angels, Analysts, Accelerators.

It's Time to Win Tech with Fintech

Achieve a competitive edge in the fintech ecosystem by attending Fintech Meetup 2026. For more information on sponsorships, speaking opportunities, exhibitor packages, and registration, visit www.fintechmeetup.com .

About Fintech Meetup

Fintech Meetup is the most anticipated financial sector event of the first half of the year. It is attended by the CEOs and senior leaders from thousands of Banks, Credit Unions, Fintechs and Investors that serve the US market. The event hosts the sector's most valuable and productive meetings program, using ground-breaking technology to power over 60,000 one-to-one meetings. It's nothing short of a phenomenon. www.fintechmeetup.com

Hyve Group

Fintech Meetup is part of Hyve Group ( Hyve | unmissable events - Hyve Group ). Hyve delivers game-changing impact for people, business and beyond. How? By helping people to make the connections that could change everything, through its portfolio of unmissable events and hyper-productive meetings programmes. Hyve is on a mission to redefine everyone's expectations of events and provide attendees with unbeatable return on investment and time. Hyve's portfolio includes world-renowned events such as Shoptalk, HLTH, Bett and Fintech Meetup.

