Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. ("Cosmo") notes the recent market volatility following reports on potential U.S. tariffs on Swiss pharmaceutical companies.

Cosmo confirms that its operations and revenue streams are not impacted by any potential U.S. tariff measures, as the Company does not export products from Switzerland to the United States and operates on long-term contracts with global partners.

Cosmo remains confident in its growth trajectory, supported by the Company's strong fundamentals and recently increased EBITDA, as reported in the latest half-year results. The Company continues to execute on its strategic plan, delivering stable and reliable performance for its shareholders.

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a life sciences company focused on MedTech AI, dermatology, gastrointestinal diseases, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). We design, develop, and manufacture advanced solutions that address critical medical needs and raise the standard of care. Our technologies are trusted by leading global pharmaceutical and MedTech companies and reach patients and healthcare providers around the world. Guided by our purpose - Building Health Confidence - our mission is to empower patients, healthcare professionals, and partners by innovating at the intersection of science and technology. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in San Diego (USA), and in Lainate, Rome, and Catania (Italy).

For more information, visit www.cosmohealthconfidence.com.

Financial calendar



H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, New York City, USA

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, London, United Kingdom

ODDO BHF Forum, Lyon, France

September 8-10, 2025

November 17-20, 2025

January 8-9, 2026

