Sports Self-Help Guide Featured in LibraryBub Selection for August

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A famous maxim of Arthur Ashe is "Success is a journey, not a destination. The doing is often more important than the outcome." In his book Confessions of an Ironman, entrepreneur David Solyomi likewise sees that the value is in the journey, not the finishing line. He views the ironman experience as a means of self-discovery. He writes about circumventing the negative attitudes and beliefs that prevent people from taking the very first steps toward their goals. His three-step approach to success in preparing for a triathlon is equally applicable to the challenges of everyday life. Aaron Vick writes that "this incredible story shows the true power of self-determination."

LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Best-selling author Kristen Arnett recalls her childhood experience at her local library. "I'd check out dozens of books, proudly showing them off to the person at checkout, and then I'd go home and just read for hours. Once, I was talking to the children's librarian and she asked me what my biggest wish would be. I told her that I really wanted to have a sleepover in the library, one where I could stay up all night reading whatever I want, and then wake up and keep reading in the morning." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

NONFICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

It Began in Africa: a banker's memoirs from the heartland! by Rizwan Haider ISBN: 978-1637353424

Business

Awakening by Areva Martin ISBN: 978-1637351253

Business As UnUsual by Rick Yvanovich ISBN: 978-1637352335

Chaos by Design by Kader Sakkaria, Imran Karbhari and Trevor Macomber ISBN: 978-1637350041

Finding a Perfect Audience: cracking the social media code by John Edmonds Kozma ISBN: 978-1637353691

How To Become an Effective Leader by Michael Brainard ISBN: 978-1637351697

Inevitable Revolutions by Aaron Vick ISBN: 978-1637350218

Invest and Grow Rich: achieve financial independence with $500 a month by Sanjay Jaybhay ISBN: 978-1943386659

Lead and Grow Rich: the way to forge success through your future self by Jon Nicholson ISBN: 978-1637351284

Resilience under Fire: from breakdown to breakthrough by Jochen Schwenk ISBN: 978-1637353806

Stifled: where good leaders go wrong by James G. Wetrich ISBN: 978-1637350386

The Strategy Handbook: the secret sauce to daily business success by Jeroen Kraaijenbrink ISBN: 978-1637351116

Success DNA: mastering persistence in leadership and life by Alinka Rutkowska, Manuel R. Aragon, Golshan Barazesh et al. ISBN: 978-1637353875

Too Blue!: the IBM PC from an acorn to a renegade by Dennis Andrews ISBN: 978-1637350034

We Have Nothing To Lose: a dark optimist's call to action by Ralph H. Groce III ISBN: 978-1637353257

Why Brave Women Win by Jill Bausch ISBN: 978-1637351529

Self-Help

Confessions of an Ironman by David Solyomi ISBN: 978-1637351079

Children's

Sweetie, That's Not Sweets! by Kathleen Humel ISBN: 978-1637351734

Children's author Alan Hesse was very pleased to see the "traction and interest" in his book that LibraryBub generated. He was impressed by the efforts to put his book (The Adventures of Polo the Bear) in front of librarians. Participating in the Author Remake program, he explains, "Not only am I getting great live education and advice from Alinka... but also this unexpected exposure to libraries, which somehow passed beneath my radar of expectations."

