Capital for Colleagues Plc - Directors' Shareholdings

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 06

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials

6 August 2025

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

DIRECTORS' SHAREHOLDINGS

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that Directors of the Company have acquired a total of 147,550 ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 56.5p per share, as detailed in the notification below.

Following these acquisitions, the Directors' interests in the Company are as follows:

Director Ordinary Shares % Richard Bailey 248,835 1.35 Alistair Currie 828,792 4.48 Ed Jenkins 144,056 0.78 Richard Sloss 121,775 0.66 Deb Oxley 16,325 0.09 Malcolm Edge 88,450 0.48 Lesley Watt 21,561 0.12

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC Richard Bailey, Chairman Alistair Currie, Chief Executive Lesley Watt, Chief Financial Officer 01985 201 980 PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED Mark Anwyl 020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).