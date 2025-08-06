Capital for Colleagues Plc - Directors' Shareholdings
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 06
Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials
6 August 2025
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')
DIRECTORS' SHAREHOLDINGS
Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that Directors of the Company have acquired a total of 147,550 ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 56.5p per share, as detailed in the notification below.
Following these acquisitions, the Directors' interests in the Company are as follows:
Director
Ordinary Shares
%
Richard Bailey
248,835
1.35
Alistair Currie
828,792
4.48
Ed Jenkins
144,056
0.78
Richard Sloss
121,775
0.66
Deb Oxley
16,325
0.09
Malcolm Edge
88,450
0.48
Lesley Watt
21,561
0.12
The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
Capital for Colleagues
Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
