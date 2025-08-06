Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Size to Grow USD 54760 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 22.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

What is the Market Size of the AI Accelerator Market?

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market was valued at US$ 11530 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 54760 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Get Free Sample: AI Accelerator Market Report

What Are the Key Factors Driving the Growth of the AI Accelerator Market?

Rising Demand for High-Performance Computing - AI-driven applications in data centers, autonomous vehicles, edge devices, and healthcare require faster, more powerful processing capabilities.

- AI-driven applications in data centers, autonomous vehicles, edge devices, and healthcare require faster, more powerful processing capabilities. Expanding Application Scope - AI accelerators are increasingly used across diverse industries, from autonomous driving to medical diagnostics.

- AI accelerators are increasingly used across diverse industries, from autonomous driving to medical diagnostics. Diverse Market Players - A competitive mix of established semiconductor giants and innovative startups fuels innovation.

- A competitive mix of established semiconductor giants and innovative startups fuels innovation. Advancements in AI Technologies - Progress in deep learning and real-time processing drives demand for specialized, energy-efficient, and scalable hardware.

- Progress in deep learning and real-time processing drives demand for specialized, energy-efficient, and scalable hardware. Strategic Collaborations - Partnerships between technology firms and research institutions accelerate product development.

- Partnerships between technology firms and research institutions accelerate product development. Increased R&D Investments - Companies are investing heavily to enhance performance, reduce power consumption, and develop application-specific accelerators.

- Companies are investing heavily to enhance performance, reduce power consumption, and develop application-specific accelerators. Vertical-Specific AI Solutions - Growth in demand for accelerators tailored to specific industries and use cases.

Source: Valuates Reports AI Accelerator Market

Emerging AI Accelerator Market Trends

1. FPGA-Based AI Accelerators Driving Edge and Data Center Adoption

Reconfigurable hardware for adapting to diverse AI workloads.

for adapting to diverse AI workloads. Parallel processing capabilities for high-throughput, low-latency tasks like image recognition and signal processing .

for high-throughput, low-latency tasks like and . Lower power consumption than traditional GPUs and CPUs.

than traditional GPUs and CPUs. Supports scalable AI deployment in both data centers and edge devices.

2. ASICs and TPUs Powering Hyperscale AI Processing

Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) designed for deep learning training and inference .

and designed for . Deliver maximum performance with energy efficiency for narrow, high-intensity workloads.

for narrow, high-intensity workloads. Widely used in cloud AI infrastructure by companies like Google, Amazon, and Apple .

by companies like . Driving edge-to-cloud AI capabilities for faster and more efficient AI services.

3. Automotive AI Accelerators Enabling Autonomous and Connected Vehicles

Power ADAS , autonomous navigation, and in-vehicle AI infotainment.

, autonomous navigation, and in-vehicle AI infotainment. Handle massive sensor data from LiDAR, cameras, and radar with real-time processing .

from LiDAR, cameras, and radar with . Automotive-grade AI chips ensure safety, reliability, and low latency.

4. High-Throughput AI Accelerators Managing Explosive Data Growth

Optimized for IoT data processing, social media analytics, and big data AI workloads .

. Deliver real-time analytics for decision-making in enterprises and edge computing.

5. AI Accelerators Revolutionizing Healthcare AI Applications

Power diagnostic imaging, genomics, and patient monitoring systems .

. Enable faster image classification and predictive analytics for improved treatment planning.

and for improved treatment planning. Reduce human error while enhancing medical AI accuracy.

6. Edge AI Accelerators in Smart Devices

Embedded in smartphones, drones, surveillance systems, and wearables .

. Support real-time inference without cloud dependency for privacy and energy efficiency.

7. Commercial AI Accelerator Adoption Across Industries

Used in finance, retail, logistics, and telecom for real-time automation .

for . Reduce operational costs while enhancing processing speeds.

What are the major product types in the AI Accelerator market?

Graphics Processing Units (GPUs)

Tensor Processing Units (TPUs)

Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)

Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

Neural Processing Units (NPUs)

What are the main applications of the AI Accelerator market?

Automotive

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Cyber Security

Government

Frequently Asked Question (FAQ)

Q: Which region leads the AI Accelerator market and why?

A: North America dominates due to its strong AI R&D ecosystem, major semiconductor manufacturers, and public-private partnerships. Asia-Pacific is rapidly catching up, driven by aggressive AI adoption in consumer electronics and automotive sectors.

Purchase Regional Report: AI Accelerator Market by Region

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

What are some related markets to the AI Accelerator Market?

- AI Training Accelerator Card Market

- Copper Foil for AI Accelerator market was valued at US$ 138 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1086 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Automotive AI Accelerator Market

- Programmable AI Accelerator Market

- Data Center AI Accelerator Market

- Data Center AI Accelerator Chip Market

- Cloud AI Accelerator Market

- AI Accelerator Chip Market

- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Card Market

- PCIe AI Accelerator Card Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Explore our blogs & channels:

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

Localized content:

Korean: https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

Spanish: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

Japanese: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

Spanish: https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

Korean: https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

German: https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

Japanese: https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/artificial-intelligence-ai-accelerator-market-size-to-grow-usd-54760-million-by-2030-at-a-cagr-of-22-6--valuates-reports-302523334.html