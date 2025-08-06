Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on HgT (LSE: HGT).

HgT's muted -0.3% NAV total return (TR) in H125 (according to its preliminary trading update) was negatively affected by public market volatility that reduced HgT's private portfolio valuations by 4pp. That said, it represents a NAV rebound in Q225 following the -2.0% TR in Q125. Last 12-month (LTM) revenue and EBITDA growth to end-May 2025 across HgT's entire portfolio were both a robust 19%, translating to a 7pp positive effect on portfolio value. Minor headwinds came from fx changes and higher portfolio net debt (1pp NAV impact each). Gross realisation proceeds reached £165m (7% of opening NAV), which according to Hg compares favourably with peers in a challenging environment. Investments (including reinvestments) stood at £306m, or 12% of opening NAV.

