Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.08.2025 17:42 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gastops Ltd.: US Air Force Awards Gastops $18.6M Contract for ChipCHECK Oil Debris Analyzers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastops USA has been awarded an $18.6 million follow-on contract by the U.S. Air Force to supply its advanced ChipCHECK Portable Debris Analyzer, enhancing front-line maintenance capabilities for jet engines.

This contract provides for the procurement of 145 ChipCHECK units, enabling field-based analysis of metallic debris in aircraft engine oil-specifically targeting the F110 engine that powers the F-15 Eagle and F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft. It follows the successful research, development, and commercialization of ChipCHECK through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force and the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

ChipCHECK allows rapid identification of engine wear particles at the flight line, significantly improving mission readiness by enabling maintenance crews to make immediate, informed go/no-go decisions during operations.

Work will be carried out at Gastops' facility in Huntsville, Alabama, with project completion expected by July 2029.

"This award highlights the critical role that ChipCHECK plays in predictive maintenance and operational readiness for the U.S. Air Force," said Clifford Stone, Managing Director at Gastops USA. "We're proud to support the dedicated personnel who rely on our advanced technology to deliver operational readiness and mission success."

About Gastops

Gastops is the world's leading provider of intelligent condition monitoring solutions used in the Aerospace, Defense, Energy, and Industrial sectors to optimize the availability, performance, and safety of critical assets. Since 1979, we have offered innovative online monitoring sensors, flight-line analysis, complex modeling and simulation, world class laboratory testing, engineering, design, and MRO services - delivering actionable insights that enable proactive operating decisions.

www.gastops.com

Media Contact: Ruth Kearnan, media@gastops.com, +1 (613) 744-3530

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/us-air-force-awards-gastops-18-6m-contract-for-chipcheck-oil-debris-analyzers-302523340.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.