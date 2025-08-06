Gastops Ltd.: US Air Force Awards Gastops $18.6M Contract for ChipCHECK Oil Debris Analyzers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastops USA has been awarded an $18.6 million follow-on contract by the U.S. Air Force to supply its advanced ChipCHECK Portable Debris Analyzer, enhancing front-line maintenance capabilities for jet engines.

This contract provides for the procurement of 145 ChipCHECK units, enabling field-based analysis of metallic debris in aircraft engine oil-specifically targeting the F110 engine that powers the F-15 Eagle and F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft. It follows the successful research, development, and commercialization of ChipCHECK through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, in collaboration with the U.S. Air Force and the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

ChipCHECK allows rapid identification of engine wear particles at the flight line, significantly improving mission readiness by enabling maintenance crews to make immediate, informed go/no-go decisions during operations.

Work will be carried out at Gastops' facility in Huntsville, Alabama, with project completion expected by July 2029.

"This award highlights the critical role that ChipCHECK plays in predictive maintenance and operational readiness for the U.S. Air Force," said Clifford Stone, Managing Director at Gastops USA. "We're proud to support the dedicated personnel who rely on our advanced technology to deliver operational readiness and mission success."

