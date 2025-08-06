Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (OTC Pink: QDROF) (FSE: G4O) ("Quadro" or the "Company") announces that TRU Precious Metals Corp. ("TRU") has elected not to proceed with the Additional Option under the Option Agreement dated June 15, 2022 (as amended), relating to Quadro's Staghorn Property in Newfoundland and Labrador.

As a result, TRU has completed its earn-in of a 51% interest in the Staghorn Property, and Quadro retains a 49% interest. The parties have agreed to pursue the negotiation and finalization of a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) to govern their respective rights and obligations in relation to the property going forward.

Quadro President and CEO T. Barry Coughlan commented: "We welcome TRU's continued involvement at Staghorn and look forward to working constructively toward the establishment of a Joint Venture Agreement. With Quadro maintaining a 49% ownership interest, we remain well positioned to benefit from the long-term exploration and development potential of this highly prospective gold and copper system."

Assay results from TRU's 2025 drill program are pending, and Quadro believes these will be instrumental in shaping future exploration plans and strategic options. The Company is also evaluating funding opportunities, including potential flow-through and hard-dollar financings, to support its future participation in exploration activities and to preserve shareholder value.

About Quadro Resources - Quadro Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company with approximately 28.5 million shares outstanding, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "QRO." The Company is dedicated to advancing gold exploration projects across North America. Quadro holds a 49% ownership interest in the Staghorn property, which is currently optioned to TRU Precious Metals Corp., and owns a 100% interest in the Long Lake property, both strategically situated along the Cape Ray Fault in Newfoundland.

