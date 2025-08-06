Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA) is proud to announce that its healthcare clinic, Adia Med, has been officially approved as a provider with UnitedHealthcare, effective as of August 1, 2025. This significant milestone positions Adia Med within the $5.3 trillion U.S. healthcare market [CMS National Health Expenditure Projections, 2024-2033], enabling the clinic to expand access to its innovative regenerative medicine treatments for orthopedic injuries, chronic pain, and wound repair to millions of UnitedHealthcare members.





Adia Med's integration into UnitedHealthcare's expansive network enhances its ability to deliver cutting-edge, minimally invasive therapies that promote faster recovery with minimal downtime, addressing conditions such as joint pain, sports injuries, and chronic wounds. This approval underscores Adia Nutrition's commitment to transforming patient care through regenerative solutions, ensuring patients can resume their active lifestyles efficiently and effectively.

"We are thrilled to join UnitedHealthcare's vast provider network, a pivotal step in bringing our regenerative treatments to a broader audience in this $5.3 trillion market," said Larry Powalisz, CEO at Adia Nutrition Inc. "Adia Med is dedicated to helping patients overcome chronic conditions while supporting other clinics in expanding their regenerative medicine offerings."

Located in Winter Park, Florida, Adia Med is staffed by experienced physicians and autonomous Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs) who provide personalized, patient-centered care. The clinic leverages the latest advancements in regenerative medicine to address complex conditions, ensuring high-quality outcomes.

For questions, inquiries, or additional information, please contact Larry Powalisz at ceo@adiamed.com or by phone at 321-788-0850.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

