Icelandair Group hf.: Continued strong demand to and from Iceland

In July 2025, Icelandair transported 611 thousand passengers, around the same number as July last year. Year to date, Icelandair has transported more than 2.8 million passengers, a 9% increase from the same period last year.

Passenger distribution in July was as follows: 39% were traveling to Iceland, 17% from Iceland, 41% were via passengers and 4% were traveling within Iceland. The number of passengers to and from Iceland increased by 14% year-on-year, reflecting the Company's strategic focus on these key markets.

The load factor rose by 1.1 ppt up to 88.2% and on-time performance increased to 81.8%.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 41%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 19% compared to July last year. CO2 emissions per Operational Ton Kilometer decreased by 4%.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair President and CEO:

"I'm pleased to see the share of passengers to and from Iceland continue to grow, which reflects our emphasis on these markets. Total passenger numbers, however, remained similar between years, in line with our strategy to grow outside of the high season to decrease seasonality in our operation and strengthen year-round connectivity. We will launch five new destinations during fall and winter - Istanbul, Miami, Malaga, Edinburgh and Höfn - a favorite destination in our domestic network close to the world-famous Glacier Lagoon - further expanding our winter offering and network reach."

Contact information

Investors: Íris Hulda Þórisdóttir, Head of Investor Relations. E-mail:?iris@icelandair.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail:?asdis@icelandair.is

