Mittwoch, 06.08.2025
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
ACCESS Newswire
06.08.2025 18:02 Uhr
Announcing the 2025 Halton Region Consumer Choice Award Winners

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Halton Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Halton Region Consumer Choice Award Winners.

HALTON REGION AWARD RECIPIENTS

Academy for Mathematics & English
Tutoring
www.tutoringacademy.ca/burlington
www.tutoringacademy.ca/glenabbey

Bullard Brothers Painting
Painting Contractor
www.oakvillepainting.ca

Global Citizen Uniforms and Promotional Products
Promotional Products
www.globalcitizen.ca/en

Instaboothgta
Photo Booth Rentals
www.instaboothgta.ca

JSN Appliances Repair Inc
Home Appliance Service
www.jsnappliances.ca

MinMaxx Realty Inc., Brokerage
Real Estate - Residential
www.minmaxx.com

National Wines
Wine Agency
www.nationalwines.ca

Oakville Academy For The Arts
School - Dance/ Music
www.oakvilleacademy.com

Safe n Sound Environmental Services Ltd.
Asbestos Removal
www.safensoundenvironmentalservices.ca

Smart Repair Centre
Automobile Body Shop
www.smartrepaircentre.ca

VIP Hairlines
Hair Restoration
www.viphairlines.com

Work-Fit Total Therapy Centre
Pain & Rehabilitation Therapy
www.workfitphysiotherapy.ca

Learn more about 2025 Halton Region Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-halton-region-consumer-choice-award-winners-1057189

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
