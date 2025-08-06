Announcing the 2025 Halton Region Consumer Choice Award Winners

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Halton Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Halton Region Consumer Choice Award Winners.
HALTON REGION AWARD RECIPIENTS
Academy for Mathematics & English
Bullard Brothers Painting
Global Citizen Uniforms and Promotional Products
Instaboothgta
JSN Appliances Repair Inc
MinMaxx Realty Inc., Brokerage
National Wines
Oakville Academy For The Arts
Safe n Sound Environmental Services Ltd.
Smart Repair Centre
VIP Hairlines
Work-Fit Total Therapy Centre
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
