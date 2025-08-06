Announcing the 2025 Halton Region Consumer Choice Award Winners

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Halton Region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Halton Region Consumer Choice Award Winners.

HALTON REGION AWARD RECIPIENTS

Academy for Mathematics & English

Tutoring

www.tutoringacademy.ca/burlington

www.tutoringacademy.ca/glenabbey Bullard Brothers Painting

Painting Contractor

www.oakvillepainting.ca Global Citizen Uniforms and Promotional Products

Promotional Products

www.globalcitizen.ca/en Instaboothgta

Photo Booth Rentals

www.instaboothgta.ca JSN Appliances Repair Inc

Home Appliance Service

www.jsnappliances.ca MinMaxx Realty Inc., Brokerage

Real Estate - Residential

www.minmaxx.com National Wines

Wine Agency

www.nationalwines.ca Oakville Academy For The Arts

School - Dance/ Music

www.oakvilleacademy.com Safe n Sound Environmental Services Ltd.

Asbestos Removal

www.safensoundenvironmentalservices.ca Smart Repair Centre

Automobile Body Shop

www.smartrepaircentre.ca VIP Hairlines

Hair Restoration

www.viphairlines.com Work-Fit Total Therapy Centre

Pain & Rehabilitation Therapy

www.workfitphysiotherapy.ca

Learn more about 2025 Halton Region Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

