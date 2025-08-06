Columbia Banking System, Inc.: Columbia Banking System and Pacific Premier Bancorp Announce Regulatory Approvals and Anticipated Merger Closing Date

TACOMA, Wash. and IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (Nasdaq: COLB), the parent company of Columbia Bank,1 and Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. ("Pacific Premier") (Nasdaq: PPBI), the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, National Association, jointly announced today the receipt of all required regulatory approvals for the previously announced all-stock transaction pursuant to which Columbia will acquire Pacific Premier. The transaction was announced on April 23, 2025, and is expected to be completed on or around August 31, 2025, pending the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions outlined in the merger agreement governing the transaction.

Regulatory approvals have been granted by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services, Division of Financial Regulation. As previously announced, all required shareholder and stockholder approvals related to the proposed transaction were received on July 21, 2025.

"We are pleased with the overwhelming support from our shareholders and the swift and transparent approval process from our regulators," said Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia. "This acquisition reinforces our position as a market leader across the West and enhances our ability to deliver long-term value to our customers, communities and shareholders. Our teams have already made remarkable progress in the planning for a seamless integration, and we are excited to welcome Pacific Premier's customers and associates to Columbia upon the closing of the transaction."

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Columbia Bank (dba: Umpqua Bank), an award-winning western U.S. regional bank. Columbia Bank is the largest bank headquartered in the Northwest and one of the largest banks headquartered in the West with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. With over $50 billion in assets, Columbia Bank combines the resources, sophistication, and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Columbia Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Advisors and Columbia Trust Company, a division of Columbia Bank. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPBI) is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, National Association, a nationally chartered commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada. Founded in 1983, Pacific Premier Bank has grown to become one of the largest banks headquartered in the western region of the United States, with approximately $18 billion in total assets. Pacific Premier Bank provides banking products and services, including deposit accounts, digital banking, and treasury management services, to businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, and nonprofit organizations. Pacific Premier Bank also offers a wide array of loan products, such as commercial business loans, lines of credit, SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, franchise lending, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans. Pacific Premier Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031 Exchange transactions through its Commerce Escrow division. Pacific Premier Bank offers clients IRA custodial services through its Pacific Premier Trust division, which has over $18 billion of assets under custody and close to 30,000 client accounts comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital syndicators, and financial advisors. Additionally, Pacific Premier Bank provides nationwide customized banking solutions to Homeowners' Associations and Property Management companies. Pacific Premier Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For additional information about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and Pacific Premier Bank, visit our website: www.ppbi.com.

1 Note: Columbia renamed Umpqua Bank to "Columbia Bank" effective July 1, 2025, and it will begin doing business under the Columbia Bank name and brand beginning on September 1, 2025.

