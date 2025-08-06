Borr Drilling Limited - Results of 2025 Special General Meeting

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) ("BORR" or the "Company") announces the results of 2025 Special General Meeting ("SGM"), held on August 6, 2025 at 11:00 am (Bermuda local time) at the Company's registered office located at 2nd Floor, The S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

At the SGM, the following resolutions were approved by shareholders:

To set the maximum number of Directors of the Company to be not more than eight.



To elect Mr. Thiago Mordehachvili as a Director of the Company.



To approve the increase of the Company's authorized share capital from US$31,500,000.00 divided into 315,000,000 common shares of US$0.10 par value each to US$36,500,000.00 divided into 365,000,000 common shares of US$0.10 par value each by the authorization of an additional 50,000,000 common shares of US$0.10 par value each.

Hamilton, Bermuda

August 6, 2025

Board of Directors

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

