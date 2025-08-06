Anzeige
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
WKN: A3DAJT | ISIN: BMG1466R1732 | Ticker-Symbol: B2W
Tradegate
06.08.25 | 17:52
2,008 Euro
+7,32 % +0,137
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
06.08.2025 17:30 Uhr
Borr Drilling Limited - Results of 2025 Special General Meeting

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) ("BORR" or the "Company") announces the results of 2025 Special General Meeting ("SGM"), held on August 6, 2025 at 11:00 am (Bermuda local time) at the Company's registered office located at 2nd Floor, The S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

At the SGM, the following resolutions were approved by shareholders:

  1. To set the maximum number of Directors of the Company to be not more than eight.

  2. To elect Mr. Thiago Mordehachvili as a Director of the Company.

  3. To approve the increase of the Company's authorized share capital from US$31,500,000.00 divided into 315,000,000 common shares of US$0.10 par value each to US$36,500,000.00 divided into 365,000,000 common shares of US$0.10 par value each by the authorization of an additional 50,000,000 common shares of US$0.10 par value each.

Hamilton, Bermuda

August 6, 2025

Board of Directors

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

