Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Transaction in Own Shares

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 06

For immediate release

6 August 2025

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") today purchased a total of 13,124 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 4859.77 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

17,031,555 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)

9,548,708 Ordinary shares held in Treasury

26,580,263 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)

The figure of 17,031,555 which is the total number of voting rights in the Company following the transaction, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


