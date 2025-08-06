Colorado Eye Consultants Founding Owner Dr. Lance Forstot Named 5280 Magazine Top Doctor for 2025

LITTLETON, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Colorado Eye Consultants is proud to announce that founding owner Dr. Lance Forstot has been selected as a 5280 Magazine Top Doctor for 2025, joining an elite group representing the top 7% of practicing physicians nationwide. This distinguished recognition, determined through peer nominations and a comprehensive vetting process conducted in partnership with Castle Connolly, celebrates Dr. Forstot's exceptional contributions to ophthalmology and unwavering commitment to patient care.

"I feel incredibly honored to be selected by my peers as a Top Doc. I'm lucky to be surrounded by amazing doctors and staff," said Dr. Forstot, reflecting on this prestigious achievement that underscores more than four decades of medical excellence.

Dr. Forstot established Colorado Eye Consultants in 1982, originally as Corneal Consultants of Colorado, with a vision to provide the Rocky Mountain region's most advanced care for corneal and external eye diseases. His distinguished academic foundation began at Princeton University, where he graduated with honors, followed by his medical degree from the renowned Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

After completing his internship at Washington University School of Medicine and serving his country for two years in the U.S. Public Health Service and as a medical officer with the United States Coast Guard, Dr. Forstot pursued specialized training through his ophthalmology residency and corneal fellowship at the University of Florida College of Medicine.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Forstot has garnered national recognition as one of America's leading ophthalmologists. He has been acknowledged as one of the "Nation's Top Doctors" of Ophthalmology since 1981 and recognized by Castle Connolly as one of "America's Top Doctors" since 2000.

His professional leadership includes serving as President of the Contact Lens Association of Ophthalmologists and dedicating more than 30 years as Medical Director of Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank. Dr. Forstot's commitment to medical education is equally impressive. The University of Colorado School of Medicine twice honored him as Faculty Teacher of the Year during his tenure as Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology. His dedication to serving others extends to over 35 years of volunteer service treating veterans at the Veterans Administration Medical Center of Denver.

A pioneer in his field, Dr. Forstot was among the first surgeons in the United States to perform corneal crosslinking for keratoconus treatment, demonstrating the innovative approach that has defined his practice. His extensive research contributions through clinical trials and FDA studies have advanced both surgical and non-surgical ophthalmological treatments. The American Academy of Ophthalmology has recognized Dr. Forstot's contributions with both Honor Awards and Senior Honor Awards, while his expertise has made him a sought-after lecturer, author, and board member throughout the ophthalmology community.

Colorado Eye Consultants has evolved from Dr. Forstot's original specialized practice into a comprehensive ophthalmology center, maintaining his founding philosophy of delivering quality care with compassionate bedside manner in a safe, caring environment. For more information about Colorado Eye Consultants or to schedule an appointment, visit their website or call their Littleton office at 303-730-0404.

SOURCE: Colorado Eye Consultants

